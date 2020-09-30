He defended democracy and opposed a hydroelectric dam project that would deprive residents of their vital resources. José Antonio Teruel, a well-known environmental and human rights defender in Honduras, was assassinated on Sunday at his home, along with his wife and his brother-in-law.

Former teacher, member of the Honduran Alliance for the Defense and Development of Forests, José Antonio Teruel was 72 years old. On September 27, around 6.30 p.m., two armed men broke into the Teruel house in San Fernando, in the east of the country. They shot dead José Antonio, his wife Francisca Aracely Zelaya and his brother-in-law Marco Tulio Zavala at close range, reports the local office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

According to the police, this triple assassination would be a personal settling of scores. Hardly credible. Over the past decade, more than 130 environmental activists have been killed in this Central American country. This makes it one of the most dangerous for environmental defenders, according to the NGO Global Witness. In a ranking established by the NGO in its report of July 29, 2019, Honduras even rose to the first rank of the countries with the highest number of assassinations per number of inhabitants. From 4 in 2018, their number rose to 14 in 2019.

A commitment to democracy and biodiversity

Environmental rights defenders are not the only victims. On the same day as José Antonio, Luis Almendares, 35, a freelance journalist, was shot dead in Comayaga, north of the capital Tegucigalpa. He too had received several death threats. He had lodged numerous complaints, which remained unanswered. This murder brings to 85 the number of journalists and relatives murdered since 2001 in Honduras.

José Teruel, for his part, was known for his commitment to democracy and the protection of biodiversity. The former teacher was particularly mobilized against corruption, which allows large groups, with the backing of power, to develop activities that are harmful to the environment, threatening the livelihoods of populations.

He had, according to the UN Office for Human Rights, coordinated in 2017 the action of Caritas de Honduras, responsible for ensuring respect for the democratic process during the campaign for the presidential election. A campaign marked by strong tensions and violence, which had led the government to declare a state of emergency.

More recently, the activist had participated in the ongoing negotiations between the residents’ committee of Patuca and representatives of the Honduran electricity company, Enee. A conflict has been opposing for years the inhabitants and the company around the electric dam project “Patuca III”. According to the local press, since September 8, residents have been organizing operations to block the site to obtain guarantees, particularly in terms of access to water.

Conflicts over electricity dam projects have claimed many lives in Honduras. On August 28, 2019, activist Antonio Argueta, 45, was killed in the Aguan region, northwest of the capital. He was fighting against the construction of a hydroelectric dam on the Guapinol River. It is also because she was opposed to a dam project, that of Agua Zarca, on the Gualcarque river, in the North-West, that the famous activist Berta Caceres was assassinated in March 2016.

Human rights organizations have repeatedly sounded the alarm bells about human rights violations caused by the construction of hydroelectric dams in protected areas in Honduras. In a May 2017 report devoted to “protected areas and water sources threatened by hydroelectric licenses in Honduras”, the International Federation for Human Rights denounced the irreversible damage that such projects can generate on ecosystems and vital natural resources for populations. “Under the pretext of phasing out fossil fuels, hydroelectric dams are being built there that respect neither the environment nor the rights of the populations”, indicates the Fidh report. “Everything is done to make these projects profitable and attractive for private and foreign investors”. Including eliminating those who oppose it.

“An economic fascism”

Carmen Castillo, Chilean filmmaker “Environmental activists are on the front lines against the ‘economic fascism’ that dominates the world. We kill them for that, like Berta Caceres, in Honduras. The aim of a common world – which I call ecocommunism – disturbs. It stands against the foundations of an extractivist capitalism system. “