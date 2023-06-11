Honduran President Xiomara Castro traveled to China for a six-day official visit. Honduras and the Asian giant resumed official ties in March of this year, after the Central American country cut ties with Taiwan.

Honduras opened its embassy in Beijing this Sunday, June 11, after the Central American country, governed by the leftist Xiomara Castro, cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan to relaunch them with China.

The Honduran Foreign Minister, Eduardo Enrique Reina, and his Chinese counterpart, Qin Gang, made the inauguration official during the official visit of the Central American delegation to the country, headed by Castro.

Enrique Reina, reports the Government of Honduras through Twitter, assured in a brief intervention that it is a “historic” event, and highlighted “the important meetings at the highest level” that Castro has held since his visit to China began. last Thursday.

The scientist Salvador Moncada will be the first ambassador of Honduras in China, according to Castro announced before the visit and confirmed today by the Honduran foreign minister.

“Establishing relations with the People’s Republic of China was a courageous decision, it is also recognizing their efforts as a country to create better living conditions for millions of people. The scientist Salvador Moncada will be the first ambassador to China, and we know that he will be able to represent us in optimal way,” he said.

Qin, for his part, recalled that China wants to establish a model of “friendly cooperation” between countries of different systems and sizes, according to a statement from the Foreign Ministry.

80 years of relations between Honduras and Taiwan are reversed

Honduras established formal relations with China in March, thus joining a string of countries that have broken ties with Taiwan in order to get closer to the Asian giant. Beijing considers Taiwan to be part of Chinese territory, while the island claims its independence, and the Chinese government does not allow a country to maintain diplomatic ties with both.

The opening of the embassy marks the rupture of eighty years of official relations between Taiwan and Honduras.

The decision of the Castro government reduced to 13 the number of countries with which Taipei maintains official diplomatic relations and makes the Central American nation the ninth country, and the fifth Latin American country, that since 2016 has cut with the island to establish ties with China.

Castro arrived in Shanghai last Friday in what is the first visit since the two countries resumed diplomatic ties. There, he visited the headquarters of the New Development Bank, a bank established by the BRICS nations, which include Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. There, Castro formally requested to join the financial entity.

The president also visited a research center of the technology giant Huawei before arriving in Beijing on Saturday, according to reports in the Chinese official daily Global Times.