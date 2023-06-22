Forensic technicians deposit the bodies of the victims of a riot in the women’s prison of the Women’s Center for Social Adaptation, in Tegucigalpa. FREDY RODRIGUEZ (REUTERS)

Honduran authorities have begun to identify the victims of the massacre that occurred Tuesday at a jail near Tegucigalpa, the capital. The most recent figure points to 46 murdered inmates, several of them burned, after an attack by members of the 18 Gang began against inmates of the Mara Salvatrucha, the two criminal organizations that sow terror in the Central American country. The first investigations indicate that a group of women from the 18 Gang threatened with high-caliber weapons, reduced the prison guards, attacked the cells where their rivals are located and then set them on fire.

“They were selectively killing. What has happened is like a horror movie and it must be emphasized that this tragedy should never have happened,” said Elvia Valle, commissioner of the National Committee for the Prevention of Torture (Conaprev). President Xiomara Castro has announced “drastic measures” and has dismissed her Security Minister, Ramón Sabillón.

A forensic medical vehicle upon arrival at the women’s prison, on June 20. FREDY RODRIGUEZ (REUTERS)

The authorities of the Directorate of Forensic Medicine reported this Wednesday that they have managed to identify 23 bodies, which have already been delivered to their relatives. Dozens of people waited anxiously at the headquarters of this institution for news of what happened to the other inmates and an official explanation of why the inmates had high-caliber weapons in prison. Honduras is facing a crisis of violence in prisons, which has overwhelmed the authorities.

At the beginning of the year, President Castro appointed Vice Minister of Security, Julissa Villanueva, as prison controller, to design a strategy that would allow control of these centers, where at least 20,000 people are imprisoned. Villanueva then announced measures that included blocking mobile phone signals and disarming the inmates. Corruption inside prisons, however, is so high that the authorities themselves have recognized that the leaders of criminal groups order kidnappings and extortion from their cells and control the business of selling drugs. “The authorities must take the necessary measures to present those responsible for this massacre. what happened yesterday [por el martes] It is for the authorities to investigate in depth what happened, because we must know that if there are weapons inside the prisons it is because there are permissive authorities”, Valle warned.

A woman cries next to the coffins that will be used to transport the deceased in the women’s prison, this June 21. ORLANDO SIERRA (AFP)

This is the worst crisis that President Castro has faced since she came to power in January 2022. The president had promised to confront the violence that is bleeding the Central American country dry and since November she has designed a strategy similar to that imposed by her counterpart Nayib Bukele, From El Salvador. Castro announced in November a controversial policy that includes partial states of exception to combat crime in the most insecure areas of Honduran cities, such as San Pedro Sula, considered one of the most violent in the world. The measures have been implemented in 120 communities, where constitutional guarantees have also been suspended and the military have been mobilized to establish order. “I summon the Minister of Security and the president of the Intervention Commission to render accounts. I will take drastic measures!” the president announced Tuesday. The first measure was to dismiss the Minister of Security.

While the investigations continue to clarify what happened, the relatives of the victims demand that the authorities provide true information about the massacre on Tuesday. “I don’t know if my daughter was shot or stabbed to death,” said Olga Castro, who lost 44-year-old Jenny Patricia Castro, in statements collected by France Presse. “They say that they heard them yelling for them to open the gates because in module 1, where she was, they locked it from the outside when it was burning,” she explained. Between tears, the woman denounced that “nobody showed up to open the gates for them.” She pleads with the authorities for justice to be done after the massacre. “These girls were not killed by animals,” she claimed.

