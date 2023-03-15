Wednesday, March 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Honduras | Honduras plans to open diplomatic relations with China

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 15, 2023
in World Europe
0
Honduras | Honduras plans to open diplomatic relations with China

The Honduran president did not say whether this means the country will cut ties with Taiwan.

Honduras plans to establish diplomatic relations with China, says the country’s president Xiomara Castro on Twitter.

The president did not say whether this means the country will cut ties with Taiwan.

He said he was instructed by the foreign minister Eduardo Reina to undertake the opening of official relations with the People’s Republic of China.

China considers the democratically ruled island of Taiwan as its own rebel province, which it is ready to return to itself by military force if necessary.

#Honduras #Honduras #plans #open #diplomatic #relations #China

See also  Regional elections Greens and Left Alliance to expand paperless health services, Basic Finns to ban expansion
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Peter and Claudia meet again in the deadly scene of “AFHS”: will he shoot him again?

Peter and Claudia meet again in the deadly scene of "AFHS": will he shoot him again?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result