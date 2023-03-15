Honduras | Honduras plans to open diplomatic relations with China

The Honduran president did not say whether this means the country will cut ties with Taiwan.

Honduras plans to establish diplomatic relations with China, says the country’s president Xiomara Castro on Twitter.

He said he was instructed by the foreign minister Eduardo Reina to undertake the opening of official relations with the People’s Republic of China.

China considers the democratically ruled island of Taiwan as its own rebel province, which it is ready to return to itself by military force if necessary.