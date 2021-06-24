Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández traveled to Israel to move the diplomatic headquarters from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, where he met with Prime Minister Naftali Bennet. The decision reaffirms the relationship between the two countries, one of Israel’s strongest with Latin America.

“A historical fact”. This is how the Honduran Presidential House described the opening of its new embassy in Israel, which it moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. The controversial city is the “eternal capital of Israel”, in the words of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández.

The Central American president, who traveled to Israel for the inauguration of the diplomatic headquarters, also met with the Israeli prime minister, Naftali Bennet, and with the president, Reuven Rivlin.

𝐎𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋𝐌𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐄 Honduran Embassy inaugurated in Jerusalem, eternal capital of Israel! 30 years after visiting Israel for the first time, invited by the Israeli agency for international development cooperation (Mashav), we take this historic and blessing step pic.twitter.com/26AbX5FnEq – Juan Orlando H. (@JuanOrlandoH) June 24, 2021



“We have had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Naftali Benet and we hope to continue building the solid relationship between our two countries,” Hernández said via Twitter.

The Israeli authorities responded: “Mr. President, you are a true friend of Israel. The Jewish people have a long memory, and will be recorded in the pages of history for having done a brave and correct act for the State of Israel.” Bennet said.

חנכנו כעת את פתיחת שגרירות הונדורס בירושלים. ברוכים הבאים לבירתנו הנצחית 🇭🇳🇮🇱 אני מודה לנשיא הונדורס, חואן אורלנדו ארננדס, שעומד לצד מדינת ישראל באופן עקבי << pic.twitter.com/laOv3WFKhC – Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) June 24, 2021



The leaders signed memoranda collecting what was discussed in the meetings around topics such as health, agriculture, education and innovation. In addition, both agreed to deepen cooperation between both countries in high technology and cybernetics.

Hernández’s visit, which will conclude on Friday, also includes meetings with businessmen, academics, religious leaders and health authorities. The Honduran president also visited the Wailing Wall and the Holy Sepulcher, considered the burial place of Jesus.

Israel and Honduras: international cooperation and diplomacy

The decision to move the Honduran embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem is controversial, as the city is not recognized as the capital of Israel by the entire international community. In fact, the United Nations considers East Jerusalem an occupied territory.

However, in 2018, former US President Donald Trump decided to move his country’s embassy to Jerusalem, thus recognizing that his nation viewed it as the legitimate capital of Israel. Since then, Guatemala has done the same and now Honduras is the second Latin American country to follow in their footsteps. Kosovo also opened its embassy in Jerusalem after Israel recognized the territory as a country.

Guatemala and Honduras are the Latin American countries with the strongest relations with Israel. The government of then Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in fact, sent thousands of vaccines to both countries, a symbolic amount but one that allowed Central American governments to deliver good news about the pandemic amid delayed vaccination campaigns.

But the good relationship between these countries comes from further behind. Guatemala was the second country in the world to officially recognize the Jewish State in 1948. In addition, both Guatemala and Honduras were the only countries in Latin America that in 2017 did not condemn the recognition of Jerusalem as an Israeli capital in a United Nations resolution.

With EFE and local media