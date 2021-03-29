Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

In a big surprise, the US Olympic team lost to its Honduran counterpart 1-2 in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF group “North, Central America and the Caribbean” to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic round, so Honduras secured its ticket to Tokyo.

Meanwhile, Mexico’s Olympic team defeated its Canadian counterpart 2-0 in the same round, to meet Honduras and Mexico on Tuesday, in the final match of the combined tournament.

It is the third consecutive edition that the US Olympic football team has failed the Olympic Games.

The list of Olympic teams that will participate in the soccer tournament within the framework of the Tokyo Olympic Games has been completed – by qualifying Mexico and Honduras: Japan, Germany, France, Spain, Romania, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Australia, Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire, South Africa, New Zealand, Argentina and Brazil.

It is noteworthy that the United States Olympic team was deprived of three of its main stars, due to their participation with the national team in two friendly matches against Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago, during the international suspension period, and they are: Sergio Dest (Barcelona), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) and Giovanni Reina (Borussia Dortmund) ».