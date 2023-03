How did you feel about the content of this article?

President Xiomara Castro (left) announced last week that Honduras will stop recognizing Taiwan and will establish diplomatic relations with China. | Photo: EFE/Gustavo Amador

The Honduran government reportedly demanded US$2.5 billion in aid from Taiwan before announcing it would break diplomatically with the Asian island and establish diplomatic relations with China.

The information about the payment requirement was first published by the Taiwan Central News Agency and later confirmed by the Reuters agency.

However, this Wednesday (22), the Honduran Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eduardo Enrique Reina, alleged to Reuters himself that the country did not ask for a “donation”, but rather requested “repeatedly” that Taiwan buy Honduran public debt securities. .

He claimed that high interest rates were “stifling” Honduras and that the proposal made to Taipei was “related to finding a debt financing mechanism” in Honduras.

Last week, upon announcing that her country will no longer recognize Taiwan and will establish diplomatic relations with China, President Xiomara Castro said that the measure is a “sign of my determination to comply with the Government Plan and freely expand borders in harmony with the nations of the world.”

In recent years, Panama, El Salvador, the Dominican Republic and Nicaragua have cut diplomatic ties with Taipei following Chinese pressure.

With the confirmation of the breakup of Honduras, only 13 countries in the world will recognize Taiwan, which is considered by China a rebel province, to be reincorporated until 2049.