The President of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, this Thursday during the launch of the ‘Comprehensive Plan for the Treatment of Extortion and Related Crimes’. / Orlando ESTRADA / AFP

The president of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, has declared a national emergency this Thursday due to the insecurity that the Central American nation registers and has declared “war” on the criminal groups that operate in Honduran territory. With this measure, Castro has instructed the security authorities to establish “states of exception and suspend constitutional guarantees” wherever necessary. Likewise, she has ordered that the Military Police and the Armed Forces carry out controls at the border.

This announcement by the Honduran president came within the framework of the presentation of a national security plan with which the Central American country “declares war” on criminal groups that practice extortion, corruption, and drug trafficking. “Extortion is immersed in different areas of our country, it is one of the main causes of migration and the closure of small and medium-sized businesses,” said the Honduran president, according to the local newspaper ‘La Prensa’.

As Castro has explained, the main objective of his “anti-extortion plan” is to combat the maras and gangs that operate in Honduran territory and, especially, in the streets of the capital, Tegucigalpa. The Head of State has stressed that the Government is now immersed in the search for those mechanisms that guarantee the restitution of the lost peace, she says, during the mandates of Porfirio Lobo (2010 -2014) and Juan Orlando Hernández (2014-2022 ).

Likewise, Castro has confirmed that he has instructed the telecommunications organization (Conatel) to monitor the sale of chips for phones, a process that from now on will only be carried out after the buyer has been identified. At an economic level, the National Commission of Banks and Insurance must also establish “necessary measures so that bank movements are with the identification of people.”