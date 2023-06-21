The Women’s Center for Social Adaptation (Cefas), near the Honduran capital, was the scene of a riot that caused at least 25 deaths. Local media assure that the number could increase. According to civil associations, the fights occurred after new prison rules were released.

Confusion took hold of a women’s prison in Honduras this Tuesday, June 20. According to a spokesperson for the country’s Prosecutor’s Office, after a riot, at least 25 people were found dead.

The official assured that a fire broke out inside the compound, which is why most of the bodies found are charred. The authorities are working to identify the victimssentenced spokesperson Yuri Mora.

For now, no authority from the National Penitentiary Institute (INP) of Honduras has confirmed the number of people killed or injured. However, local media assure that there may be many more than those reported so far.

Honduran soldiers guard the facilities of the Women’s Penitentiary Center for Social Adaptation (CEFAS) after a fire following a fight between inmates in Támara. Photo of Tuesday June 20, 2023. © Orlando Sierra / AFP

For her part, the Vice Minister of Security, Julissa Villanueva, requested an “immediate intervention” in the prison after declaring an emergency over the fight. In addition, she assured: “We are not going to tolerate acts of vandalism or irregularities.”

According to EFE, the president of the Association of Relatives of Prisoners, Delma Ordóñez, assured that the riot and the fire in the prison supposedly occurred after the authorities notified new rules inside the place.

It is not the first time that an event of this caliber has occurred in Honduras. In 2019, 18 inmates were killed in a gang fight inside a prison and in 2012 a fire claimed the lives of 350 people.

News in development…