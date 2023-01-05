Honduras activated this Thursday the National Emergency Plan in response to detected cases of avian influenza in pelicans, with the aim of reducing the spread of the disease and protecting poultry heritage.

The head of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (SAG), Laura Suazo, said that the National Emergency Plan provides “legal and operational certainty” to the measures implemented so far by the National Agri-Food Health and Safety Service (SENASA).

The plan will be valid for 90 days. and will use the resources assigned for the surveillance and monitoring of avian influenza through the Technical Directorate of Animal Health and the National Poultry Program in the areas of focus of infection.

Senasa indicated on Wednesday that the presence of a outbreak of avian influenza, subtype H5N1, in seabirds (pelicans).

The sources of infection have been detected in the city of La Ceiba, department of Atlántida, and the municipality of Puerto Cortés, in the Caribbean of the Central American country, where more than 30 pelicans have died from avian influenza, subtype H5N1.

The handling of dead or sick birds, both maritime and wild, is prohibited.

National poultry farming contributes 4.6% of the gross domestic product (GDP) of Honduras, so it is important to protect it, said the institution.

“The handling of dead or sick birds, both maritime and wild, is prohibited. as well as their feces or remains and any surface or water source (ponds, drinking fountains, buckets, trays, feeders) that may have been contaminated,” he added.

In the presence of symptoms, such as sudden death without clinical signs, lack of energy and appetite, decreased egg production, weak-shelled or deformed eggs, swelling of the head, comb, eyelids, legs, coloration. purplish of the combs and legs, nasal discharge, coughing and sneezing, lack of coordination. or diarrhea, a Senasa veterinarian should be notified immediately.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock promotes the participation of the Forest Conservation Institute (ICF), wildlife conservation support units, public security forces and the military, among others, to establish levels of coordination for the series of activities in the field

