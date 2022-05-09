The State of Honduras has admitted this Monday its responsibility for the murder of a trans woman and LGBT activist, a crime tried and condemned by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights (Court-IDH). The Honduran government has apologized for the death of Vicky Hernández, a transgender woman who was murdered at the age of 26 during the 2009 coup in Honduras. “On behalf of the State of Honduras, I declare that international responsibility is assumed for this vile crime, committed against Vicky Hernández and her family, as a flagrant violation of human rights,” said President Xiomara Castro. “We publicly request forgiveness for this terrible act,” added the ruler in a video call from Tegucigalpa, during a ceremony in San Pedro Sula, where Hernández was murdered.

In 2021, the Inter-American Court declared that the State of Honduras was “responsible for the death of Hernández, a trans woman, a sex worker and a well-known activist within the Colectivo Unidad Color Rosa.” She ordered public acknowledgment of the crime and compensation for her family. The recognition and pardon ceremony was held at the headquarters of the NGO Unidad Color Rosa. Foreign Minister Enrique Reina, relatives of Hernández and activists such as Kerry Kennedy, president of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation, and promoter of justice in the case were present. “We are all human and we don’t think we are better than others, we have to love our children as they are (…) It was difficult for me to go through this, the death they gave her. No more discrimination,” said Rosa Hernández, Vicky’s mother.

“The State of Honduras, due to the moral conviction and political will of the Government that I preside over, and in compliance with the sentence issued by the Inter-American Court in 2021 (…) we make this public acknowledgment as part of the reparation measures for human rights violations. that culminated in a vile assassination,” President Castro has affirmed. The president has said that upon finding that “the violence against Vicky Hernández was due to her gender expression or identity, the rights to recognition of legal personality, personal liberty, privacy and freedom of expression were violated, and to Name”. Hernández’s death “was not investigated with due diligence, violating the rights to due process and judicial protection” and, in addition, the rights to personal integrity of the victim’s family were violated, she added. “On behalf of the State and as President of the Republic, I declare that international responsibility is assumed for this vile crime committed against Vicky Hernández and her family as a flagrant violation of human rights,” Castro emphasized, who has committed himself to publish the sentence of the Inter-American Court and continue with the investigations into the murder, as a measure of reparation.

On the night of June 28, 2009, Vicky was in the street with two companions in San Pedro Sula during a curfew decreed after the coup against then President Manuel Zelaya, husband of the now ruling Castro. A police patrol tried to arrest them and they fled. The next day, Hernández was found dead with gunshot wounds. The Inter-American Court found that “there were indications of the participation of state agents.” “Her death of hers has not been clarified by the authorities and the case remains unpunished,” the court said.

President Castro has announced that the State of Honduras will grant an educational scholarship to Argelia Reyes, Hernández’s niece, will make a documentary on the situation of discrimination and violence experienced by trans women, will adopt a procedure for the recognition of gender identity and will design a system for collecting data and figures related to cases of violence against LGBTI persons, as ordered by the Court. She will also create a “Vicky Hernández” educational scholarship for trans women, implement a permanent training plan for security forces agents, and adopt a protocol for investigation and administration of justice during criminal proceedings for cases of LGTBI victims of violence. “The events that occurred and derived from the coup d’état must not be repeated, the hundreds of deaths, murders and constant rapes, the dark night of the coup and the dictatorship must not return to our country,” President Castro said.

Castro said that he will implement a training plan for state security forces and will adopt “a procedure that allows people to adapt their documents in accordance with their self-perceived gender identity,” both orders of the Inter-American Court. According to the lesbian network Cattrachas, in 2021 there were 26 violent deaths of LGBT people in Honduras. The gender identity law is an old demand of LGBT groups in Honduras.

