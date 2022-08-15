Mexico.- The night of this Sunday, August 14, one of the most anticipated moments of Mexican television was experienced, the grand finale of the academya TV Azteca reality show, with the overall winner being cesiafrom Honduraswith 1.265 million votes.

Finally concluded one of the most acclaimed programs on Mexican televisioncelebrating its twenty years of launch, and achieving millions in audience numbers, placing the spotlight on each of its participants.

The winner of the thirteenth generation, cesiaawarded the stage with the theme ‘For love‘, originally performed by Marco Antonio Solís achieving some of the best reviews of the night, in addition, once again falling in love with the public, who is the one who has the last word in the voting.

Who is Cesia, the winner of The Academy 2022?

The winner of the thirteenth generation of The Academy was cesiaa 23-year-old from Honduras, also known by the public as “The Lioness of Honduras”, who said she was happy and content, in tears, celebrating her triumph and her dream come true.

Honduran triumph! Cesia is the winner of The Academy in its 2022 edition

What is the award of the winner of the Academy?

It should be remembered that the absolute winner of The Academy: 20 years receives as a prize one million pesos, plus a record contract with Sony Music, one of the most important record companies in the world of music, as if that were not enough, also the opportunity to be part of Grupo Cañaveral.

The other places of the Academy were Ruby: fifth place with 249 million votes; Nelson: fourth place with 1.060 million votes; Sea: third place with more than 1,200 million votes; Y Andrew: in second place with 1.243 million votes. The top three of the music reality show will also have the opportunity to record their next two singles with Sony Music and $30,000 pesos in cash.

Who have been the winners of The Academy?

The last winner of the Academy was Dalúin 2020, the Sinaloense who managed to make a place for herself until the end of that, the twelfth generation, broadcast from 2019 to 2020. In addition, who currently has a solid artistic career and has reached the United States and other Latin American countries with her music , as well as with his “Rojita Acoustic Tour”, promoting some of his first musical releases and his album after the reality show, “Rojita”.

These have been all the winners of each generation of The Academy:

First generation (2002): Myriam Montemayor

Second generation (2003): Erika Alcocer

Third generation (2004): Carlos Rivera

Fourth generation (2005): Erasmo Catarino

Fifth Generation (2006): Samuel Castelli

Sixth generation (2008): Maria Fernanda

Seventh Generation (2009): Giovanna Paz

Eighth generation (2010): Esmeralda Ugalde

Ninth generation (2011): Erick Sandoval

Tenth Generation (2012): Alexis Montoya

Eleventh generation (2018): Paola Chuc del Cid

Twelfth generation (2019-2020): Dalú

Thirteenth generation (2022): cesia

You can also read: