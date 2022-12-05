December 5, 1972

They burn urban areas in Culiacán. Three urban service buses were set on fire by a group of young people, who fled when the owner of one of the vehicles discovered them in full maneuver. The attack occurred in the early hours of yesterday. Even though the identity of the arsonists could not be determined, it was reported in credible sources that they appear to be high school or middle school students incited by extremist leaders.

Adelita Fierro, Queen of the Red Cross. In the midst of great expectation, she was elected the queen of the Red Cross, during her great annual ball at the Country Club. The scepter and crown were delivered to the beautiful Adelita Cortez Fierro, ambassador of the Federal Drinking Water Board. The mayor, Don Nicanor Villarreal, was in charge of crowning Adelita, together with the ex-queen, the beautiful María Artola Sada. The event was held within a framework of elegance and fun, in which it was enjoyed until the early hours of the next day.

December 5, 1997

They build a textile factory. With an investment of 16 million dollars, the construction of the first cotton thread factory jointly owned by Chinese businessmen and the Coppel group began in Culiacán, which will generate 350 direct jobs and begin production next October, which assured the Governor Renato Vega, “will be the beginning of a business relationship between the People’s Republic of China and the state of Sinaloa.” In the vicinity of the La Primavera dam, the president of the Coppel group, Enrique Coppel Luken, explained that his company will contribute 70% of the investment.

Papal visit confirmed. Vatican. Pope John Paul II will visit Mexico in the second semester of 1998, the bishops confirmed, at the conclusion of the Synod for the Americas. The Holy Father has communicated to everyone his desire to once again be at the feet of the Virgin of Guadalupe, the patroness of all America, ignoring where he will make his apostolic exhortation in response to the proposals that will be made in this synod, but it is certain that the Dad is going to Mexico. He would only be suspended in case of any health relapse of John Paul II.

They overthrow the Honduran president. Tegucigalpa. President Ramón Ernesto Cruz has been overthrown in a bloodless military revolution and the commander-in-chief of the armed forces and former president, General Oswald López Arellano, has assumed power. Honduran radios, heard in Nicaragua and El Salvador, began to broadcast military marches, interrupting their regular programs. Simultaneously, all efforts to obtain telephone communication from neighboring Central American capitals, Mexico or the United States, have been unsuccessful. A communiqué from the armed forces released later reported that the commander-in-chief of the army, General López, had assumed power “for at least a period of five years,” during which he would rule by decree.

A military statement said that the armed forces decided to take power due to the “failure” of President Cruz since he was elected in 1971 to achieve national conciliation along with the liberal party, as had been programmed. The announcement adds that Honduras, with three million inhabitants, was completely calm and there was no bloodshed during the events. Banks, businesses and other institutions were urged to continue operating normally.