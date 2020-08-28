100 km speed in 8.3 seconds

Japanese company Honda Motor has brought its first all-electric urban car. Its name is Honda e. The company says that its electric car has a unique combination of strong performance, comfort and latest technology. According to Hoda, this electric car accelerates from 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in just 8.3 seconds. The company says that the Honda e offers a great driving experience.The Honda e electric car lasts for 137 miles (about 221 km) after full charge. The car comes in 5 color options like Platinum White Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic, Charge Yellow, Crystal Blue Metallic and Crystal Black Pearl.

This is the price of this electric car



The starting price of this Honda electric car is 26,600 euros (about 23 lakh rupees). At the same time, the starting price of Honda e Advance variant is around Rs 25.40 lakh. The Honda e gets a high-power electric motor, which generates 154PS of power and 315Nm of peak torque. This electric car has a 35.5kWh battery. The car also gets Sport Mode, which improves performance through faster acceleration response.

This car has come in 5 color options

Here are some of the safety features of Honda e

Honda’s electric car gets driver SRS airbags, passenger SRS airbags with cut-off switches. Apart from this, side airbags are provided in the front, side curtons airbags in the front and rear. The car has features such as anti-lock braking system (ABS), electronic brakeforce distribution, hill start assist, emergency stop signal, parking sensor, intelligence speed limiter.

The starting price of the car is around 23 lakh rupees

Pop-out door handles are given in the car

The Honda e gets pop-out door handles. The car has a side camera mirror system, which gives live images in two 6-inch screens within the car. Talking about the front light, it has eye-like LED headlights. Perfect round LED taillights are provided in the car. The car also gets LED daytime running lights and front fog lights. Honda’s car is currently made available for sale in Europe. The company may soon bring it to other markets of the world.

The car has 35.5kWh battery

This is the interior of a car

Car charging takes so much time

This Honda car comes in 16 inch and 17 inch wheels option. There is no central console in the car, so its interior is quite wide. The car has 171 liters of boot space. In addition, by folding the back seats you can make more room for luggage and other large items. If we talk about the time it takes to charge this car, then in rapid charging, it is 80% charged in just 31 minutes with a low battery warning indicator on a 50kW charger. At the same time, it takes about 246 minutes to charge 100% from low charge in public charging. At the same time, it takes 246 minutes to make a full charge (100 percent) from a low-charge at home.