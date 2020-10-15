Honda has lifted the curtain from its powerful maxi scooter Honda Forza 750 and has introduced the world with its features. The Honda Forza 750 may be a scooter, but it is no less than a superbike in terms of looks and power. Honda has currently announced the launch of its flagship scooter in the European market, in a way the replacement of the Honda Integra 750.

The Honda Forza 750 will also have a customization option, allowing customers to make the desired changes to it. It is believed that after launching in Europe early next year, it can also be launched in India.

Also read- Honda’s biggest selling car Amaze special edition launch, see price

Honda Forza is full of tremendous features

Powerful engine and 6 gears

The Honda Forza has a 745 cc parallel twin engine, which is a Euro 5 compliant and generates power of 58bhp at 6750rpm and 69Nm of torque at 4750rpm. This scooter comes with a 6-speed dual clutch transmission (DCT), that is, Honda Forza 750 has 6 gears, which is seen in premium bikes.

Also read- Discount of ₹ 14,390 on Hero’s Dhansu scooter, learn details

Customization option also in 4 riding modes

Honda has given 4 riding modes in the Forza 750, which are Standard, Sport, Rain and User (customizable). You can enjoy different rides using these modes. Nowadays, most cars have this kind of riding mode option. This scooter has USD suspension in the front and monoshock in the rear. The company claims that the Honda Forza 750 has a mileage of 27 kmpl.

Also read- Maruti Suzuki’s big preparations, new SUV will be launched every 6 months

Have you ever seen such a scooter? It’s like a bike

Smart Connectivity in Honda Forza 750

Talking about the rest of the features of Honda Forza, it has a 5-inch TFT display as well as a Honda smartphone voice control system, with the help of which you can control the features of this scooter from your phone. The rear and front of this scooter have LED lights. The Honda Forza features a 310mm front dual disc brake and a single disc rear brake, which is equipped with dual channel ABS. This scooter has 17-inch front and 15-inch rear alloy wheels. The Honda Forza also has other features including USB port, Bluetooth connectivity and smart key ignition.