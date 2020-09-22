Japanese company Honda Motorcycle is going to launch its premium bike in India soon. An invitation has been issued by Honda, according to which a new bike will be launched in the Indian market on September 30. The teaser of this bike has also been released. Which shows that this bike will be very heavy. The bike can be named Honda Rebel 300.

Company in readiness to increase 500 CC segment

Honda recently launched the Honda Hornet 2.0. At the same time, the company is now preparing to move towards the 300 to 500 CC segment. This premium bike from Honda will be a new experience for the Indian market. Although this bike may be available for sale abroad.

Royal Enfield will compete

There are speculations that Honda’s upcoming premium motorcycle could be a cruiser bike. The company has updated its 500cc range with the CB500X, CBR500R and CB500F. This Honda bike will compete with Royal Enfield. Which is going to appear in the Indian market soon.

