The bike is equipped with modern features This Honda bike is equipped with many modern features. The bike has LED headlights. Apart from this, features such as smart voice control, selectable torque control are given in this bike. This bike will be available in DLX and DLX Pro variants. Handling is designed keeping in mind all types of terrain in the bike. The rider can also easily handle handles in upright body positions.

How much will cost In the launch event, the company has confirmed that the price of this bike will be around Rs 1.90 lakh. This bike will be available from next month. Royal Enfield dominates this segment in India. Equipped with modern features, this bike can give Royal Enfield a strong competition in India.

You will get 6 color options This Honda classic bike will be available in 6 color options. The DLX Pro variant will also be available in dual tone option. This bike will be sold by the company Bigwing dealership. It will be the company’s cheapest bike in the premium segment.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HSMI) has introduced its new XSIC bike in India. The Honda H’Ness CB 350 has been launched by the company in the mid-size to wheeler segment. In India, this bike will compete directly with Royal Enfield. Royal Enfield is one of the most popular brands in the country in this mid-size classic bike segment.