Marc Márquez said he would make a final decision on his future between the Indian GP and the Japanese GP. It is not known if Cervera has already decided. But that information won’t come out of his mouth this weekend. This was stated upon his arrival at the Motegi circuit, where he assured that he would not reveal his destination for 2024 there either. “There will be nothing new in this matter, I have always said that all times must be respected,” commented the reference of Honda, last classified in the World Championship for teams and constructors.

In the home race of the manufacturer who gave everything for him, and to which he reciprocated with six titles in a decade, the one from Cervera has chosen to maintain a respectful silence that says a lot. What better setting than the home garden to announce a happy ending to the soap opera of the year? The eight-time world champion’s refusal to speak out is one more sign to think about a definitive break. “In no relationship, whether as a couple or as a team, you have to know everything at all times,” said the driver, who defined his relationship as much more than a contractual relationship between the factory and the driver.

Márquez has tried to redirect the marriage with the Japanese factory, which is experiencing one of its deepest crises just as it has just completed 75 years of history. Honda has listened to him and continues to listen to him, since these days he is holding high-level meetings with the pilot and the company’s main officials. The factory’s intention is to convince him in any way possible, to avoid the imminent divorce. His plan begins with an aggressive change in the organizational chart, and also includes modifications when seeking technical improvements, assuming more risks and shortening deadlines.

This Friday it emerged that Shinichi Kokubu, general director of the technical division, has been relieved of his position, which he held since 2016, after spending a total of 37 years in the company. At the beginning of the year, the manufacturer also dismissed Takeo Yokoyama, the team’s technical director since 2013, and replaced him with Ken Kawauchi, from Suzuki. Márquez, however, has asked for changes with a European accent that have not yet arrived.

Plan A to continue at Honda was to promote a total restructuring and Europeanization of the HRC racing department. For this, the philosopher’s stone of the project was Gigi Dall’Igna, the guru of the premier category who has placed Ducati as the main references of the competition. The engineer and project director of the Bologna brand has ruled out the Japanese offer, convinced that it still has a long way to go in Italy. Furthermore, he now acts as a key lever in landing the Catalan in the Gresini team, a client of the Borgo Panigale factory. “How can it bother me that Marc Márquez wants to race with one of our motorcycles?” acknowledged the leader in a recent interview with ‘Tuttosport’. The satellite squad, where his brother Álex Márquez has revived his career this year, has been reserving a seat for him for months and will wait as long as it takes.

On the other hand, plan B together with Honda includes, like the previous one, the arrival of European talent in decisive areas in contemporary MotoGP, from aerodynamics to electronics. But the absence of a leader like Dall’Igna to promote the project does not convince the pilot. “We will see if the new faces bring ideas that work,” he insisted from Motegi. This reorganization of the middle positions is a gesture in the right direction, although insufficient given the poor results and the bad feelings left by the 2024 prototype in the Misano test.

All in all, Márquez faces one of the most complex dilemmas of his career due to his special bond with Honda, the brand that promoted him to MotoGP and soon made him the highest paid rider on the grid, the only one that dared to give him a four-year contract: the same one that ties his hands now. Because the athlete feels physically fit and in a position to fight for the championship. But he does not have the motorcycle with him, and that is why he is doubting whether to break up once and for all or give the brand one last chance and exhaust the bond that expires in 2024.

To leave, he will need the approval of the bosses and a friendly separation agreement – whether or not there are millions and clauses involved -, a publicly recognized option. “We will respect your decision,” said Koji Watanabe, president of Honda Racing Corporation (HRC), a few months ago. “Honda does not want to keep people who feel unhappy being here,” confirmed Alberto Puig, sports director of the official team. After the green shoots on the unknown track in India, where Márquez captured a podium on Saturday and his teammate Joan Mir signed his best result of the year with a fifth place on Sunday, the Hondas returned to reality this Friday, staying out of the pass straight into the fight for pole position.

Whether or not Márquez leaves, Honda seems to have decided to take the European route. After Dall’Igna slammed the door, names such as Davide Brivio, former leader of winning projects at Yamaha and Suzuki, and Massimo Rivola, current Aprilia sports manager and former Ferrari sports director in Formula 1, have been heard. paddock’ shows that Honda is already exploring alternatives to its benchmark in the driver market.

