Honda recently launched the new Hornet 2.0 bike, the company is now preparing to bring its new cruiser on 30 September. This powerful bike from Honda will compete with Royal Enfield and Java bikes in India. The upcoming cruiser bike can be in the segment of less than 400cc and this bike will come with retro classic theme. The company has released a teaser, revealing the exhaust sound of Honda’s motorcycle. The teaser reveals that it will be a cruiser.There is no clarity about which bike Honda is going to bring. This bike may be similar to the Rebel 300. Honda’s upcoming bikes are specially designed for the Indian market. However, it is not yet confirmed that this bike will use the new platform or will be based on the platform of Rebel 300. The Rebel bike is based on a modern liquid-cooled platform, borrowed from the Honda CB300R. In such a situation, it is possible that this new bike will be completely based on the new platform.

Image- Rebel 300 Bike

The price of a bike can be so much

Honda’s new cruiser can be priced between Rs 2-2.5 lakhs. Honda wants to give a stiff challenge to Royal Enfield in this bike segment less than 400cc. The new cruiser will be sold through the Honda Big Wing dealer network. The company has recently announced that it wants to expand the Big Wing network to 75 cities in the country. The Big Wing network is designed for premium products and the new bike will be the most affordable motorcycle sold from the network. Here, Royal Enfield is also going to bring its powerful bike Meteor 350.