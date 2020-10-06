Honda City – up to ₹ 30,000 benefits Honda recently launched the latest generation model of this car. Now if you are planning to buy this car this month, then you can save up to Rs 30,000 under the company’s exchange scheme. There is no offer on the 4th generation model of the City.

Honda Amaze – Saving up to ₹ 47,000 On this Honda car you can save up to Rs 47,000 in October. Extended warranty of up to Rs 12,000 is available in the fourth and fifth year of the car. Apart from this, you can also get exchange benefits of Rs 15,000 on the car. A cash discount of Rs 20,000 is also available on the petrol version of the car. At the same time, you can get a cash discount of Rs 10,000 on the diesel variant.

Honda Civic – Up to ₹ 2.5 Lakh Discount It is Honda’s flagship sedan. If you buy a petrol model of this car this month, you can get a cash discount of Rs 1 lakh, while a discount of Rs 2.5 lakh will be available on the diesel version of the Honda Civic.

The festive season in India is now just a few days away. As such, almost all automobile companies are offering discounts and deals on their products. Now Honda has announced a discount on its cars. You can buy Honda cars for up to Rs. 2.50 lakhs in October. Here we will tell you how much you can save on this Honda car this month.