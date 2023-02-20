The Hondafunder looks a bit like another car that looks like this. Chance?

The old genuine Land Rover (since the 1990s Defender) is an icon in many areas. Capability in the terrain, how long it lasted, the different variations of it and so on. But the appearance, however effective, has also played a significant role in the status of the original Defender.

The question is whether the new one can follow in those footsteps. The answer is simple: if people start imitating you, you are well on your way. Just ask Adrian Newey (all 2023 F1 cars look like last year’s Red Bull RB18). And the new Land Rover Defender is already being imitated. So they are on the right track.

ESB Style

The Hondafunder is not a project of Honda itself, but of ESB Style. They have made a body kit for the Honda N-Van, a small Kei van that you can get in Japan as an MPV or commercial vehicle.

Now the N-Van was already a bit reminiscent of the Defender in terms of headlights, so they just finished the joke at ESB, as it were. For example, it now says ‘DAFUNDE R’ on the hood and the grille is new. In addition, the Honda logo has logically been dropped.

The roof and window pillars are now black and the windows tinted. This for the real Land Rover look. There are also technical changes. For example, the chassis has been addressed. Instead of a lowering, there is a lift kit.

The Hondafunder is now 2.5 centimeters higher on its legs. The wheels are really cool, because they are white steelies! Surrounded by cute off-road tires that wouldn’t look out of place on the neighbor’s Mammoet go-kart.

Hondafunder surprisingly affordable!

It is more difficult to adjust a car at the rear. Especially with a Kei-Car like the Honda N-Van. There is only a huge tailgate. There is an aluminum protective plate. In the interior you can opt for leather seat covers. Chic!

Finally, the prices, which are surprising, because the Hondafunder is not expensive. Of course you have to score a real N-Van for a while, but the parts are surprisingly affordable. For 1,900 euros you have everything, namely. So always do!

