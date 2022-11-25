2023 will be a very important year for Honda. The Japanese brand will push for the consolidation of the new generation of Civics and at the same time will also expand the range of SUVs, bringing to the European market ZR-V, a new model that will be placed between HR-V and CR-V in the brand’s offer for the Old Continent. This car will be launched first in Japan and then it will also arrive in Europe, presumably around the middle of next year (the debut on the domestic market is scheduled for April). In the wake of the new Civic e:HEV and HR-V, the Honda ZR-V will also include an electrified powertrain and the latest updates in terms of driving dynamics and technologies.

The sporty look of the Japanese version should also be fully reproduced for the European one, with different distinctive elements depending on the chosen trim levels. As for the engine range, in Japan the new Honda ZR-V is offered with the 1.5 VTEC turbo petrol unit and also with the 2.0 full hybrid in combination with CVT automatic transmission. The latter should be the choice that will also be offered in the Old Continent, thus replicating the unity of the Civic which on the sports sedan guarantees 184 HP for an acceleration 0-100 km/h under 8 seconds. The specifics for the European market are not yet known but on the domestic one the ZR-V is offered with 7 different colors including the two new colors Premium Crystal Garnet Metallic and Nordic Forest Pearl.

Curiosity also regarding the prices, which in Japan go from 20,000 to 30,000 euros depending on the set-up and equipment chosen. Confirmed later the Honda Sensing safety and driving assistance package which includes, for example, automatic emergency braking, Traffic Jam Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control. Alongside the Honda ZR-V, other important innovations will also arrive for the Japanese brand: the European market will in fact welcome the new CR-V, the first model to also offer a plug-in hybrid option and above all the compact SUV e:Ny1, model 100% electric.