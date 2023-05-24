Italian preview for the new Honda ZR-V, the compact and sporty SUV of the Japanese brand which expands the brand’s offer in the segment of high-wheel models. The C-segment Sport Utility displays a very dynamic set-up, drawing inspiration in various elements from the Civic with which it shares, for example, the driving position while maintaining the peculiarities of an SUV, starting with the wide visibility. We have seen the new Honda ZR-V up close, thus managing to tell you all the secrets of this model.

The appearance of Honda ZR-V

The new Honda ZR-V is characterized by an expressive front end, with a burnished honeycomb grille flanked by slim and very expressive light clusters. The stylistic language is characterized by clean lines and elegance, which also accentuate the premium soul of this model. Honda places the new ZR-V somewhere between HR-V and CR-V: the new model is in fact 4.5 meters long and has a wheelbase of 2.6 metres. ZR-V was designed to offer a certain type of performance, as also underlined by the clearly visible sporty look at the rear where we also find an accentuated spoiler.

The best from Civic and CR-V

Honda’s technicians worked hard on ergonomics and the riding position. ZR-V takes the best from Civic and CR-V, with the driver’s position coming directly from the sedan while the space and large glazing are the result of the experience accumulated with the Japanese brand’s flagship SUV. Even the space at the rear is characterized by comfort and convenience, thanks to the reduced difference in height of the seats. The new SUV has a load capacity of 380 liters which goes up to 1,312 with the seats folded down. The Honda ZR-V also takes advantage of the e:HEV hybrid architecture that we first learned about on the HR-V and then on the Civic. In particular, the compact SUV combines a 2.0 four-cylinder Atkinson cycle engine delivering 143 HP and 186 Nm with two electric motors, one for traction and the other for starting. In this way the electrified powertrain offers a maximum output of 184 HP and 315 Nm.

The interior of the Honda ZR-V

Inside the passenger compartment, attention is drawn to the large 9″ touch display positioned in the center of the upper panel of the dashboard, which extends in width to improve the sense of lateral space. Here we find the integration of the vents of the ventilation system, with a honeycomb texture that also recalls the front. Lastly, on-board comfort is enhanced by the use of high quality materials and with accurate finishes and by the adoption of elegant lights for ambient lighting. Still no information has been provided regarding the price and configurations of Honda ZR-V for Italy.