Honda presents three new SUVs that expand the range of the Japanese brand for Europe and which we were able to preview at the Italian debut. We are talking about e:Ny1, the second full electric vehicle after the small Honda e, the Sport Utility with a sporty look ZR-V and finally the sixth generation of CR-V, completely renewed starting from the dimensions that have grown giving greater habitability and also passing through a range of fully electrified engines with the full hybrid e:HEV and the plug-in hybrid.

Honda’s new SUV range

The ZR-V will be placed in the line-up of the Japanese brand between the CR-V and the HR-V, allowing to take full advantage of Honda’s hybrid e:HEV technology: in Europe, in fact, the model will be offered only in the Full Hybrid, in which the 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, direct injection and Atkinson cycle works together with two electric motors. Honda’s work has focused heavily on the chassis, which is why, according to the Japanese company, the steering of the new ZR-V is fluid and light, while the multi-link rear suspension, combined with optimized bushings, guarantees comfortable and engaging. A look also at the design, characterized at the front by light clusters with slim lines and an elegant glossy black grille, while at the rear sophisticated horizontal lights stand out. A separate discussion for the interiors, where spaciousness is the watchword: the passenger compartment is in fact characterized by a large number of shelves and pockets, with a luggage compartment that features load distribution, a retractable curtain and an underfloor compartment, which together bring the load capacity of the new ZR-V to 1,291 litres. Technologically speaking, what catches the eye is the large 9″ touch display positioned in the center of the upper panel of the dashboard, which extends in width to improve the sense of lateral space. Lastly, on-board comfort is enhanced by the use of high quality materials and with accurate finishes and by the adoption of elegant lights for ambient lighting.

The new CR-V

The new Honda CR-V plug-in hybrid is capable of traveling up to 82 km in EV mode, ensuring the possibility of supporting most of the daily journeys with zero emissions, thus making its debut with this configuration also in Europe. The Full Hybrid variant of the Japanese SUV has also been revamped, now boasting the most up-to-date version of the advanced e:HEV powertrain previewed on the Civic. In this case, a high power density lithium-ion battery and two light and compact electric motors combine with a petrol engine, giving the driver the possibility to choose between three different driving modes: EV, Hybrid and Engine. The updates made to the model by Honda not only concern the engines, but extend to design and safety. As for the first aspect, the new CR-V boasts increased dimensions, being wider, longer and higher than the outgoing model. To distinguish the Full Hybrid variant aesthetically from the Plug-In Hybrid one, we think of a very distinctive grille design, while always at the front we find the thinner optical groups that join the new position lights.

The new Honda e:Ny1

Finally, the Honda range also includes a compact electric SUV. We are talking about Honda e:Ny1, the second full electric model of the Japanese brand. From a stylistic point of view it is characterized by short overhangs at the front, large wheels and a wide track. The white “H” badges are present throughout the vehicle, starting from the front, passing from the wheel arches and reaching the steering wheel. At the rear, the Honda lettering is scanned in a new typeface. The passenger compartment stands out for the presence of a new central console, which stands out for having a simple layout and being equipped with easily accessible buttons, many spaces for storing objects and a wireless charging system. On the linear dashboard, on the other hand, there is a touch display dedicated to the infotainment system, which measures 15.1″ and which allows the driver to access a vast range of driving options. Finally, comfort and spaciousness are two other elements that Honda wanted to take care of down to the smallest detail. The powertrain will have a total power of 150 kW and a maximum torque of 310 Nm. At the bottom of the car there is a 68.8 kWh lithium-ion battery, capable of offering up to 412 km of range on a single charge , the latter which in CC fast mode can be performed by going from 10 to 80% in just 45 minutes.