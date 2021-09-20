2020 was the year of farewell between Honda And Red Bull, 2021 will be that of the last ‘association’ on the track, 2022 will mark a gradual transition, with the Sakura headquarters continuing to assemble the power units. Then, the definitive detachment, at least according to Honda F1 CEO Masashi Yamamoto. In two years, Milton Keynes will be able to walk alone, without the advice of the Japanese, who have already provided the motoring, technological and legal basis to allow Red Bull to have ‘its’ power unit for the next generation of cars.

“So far we are not talking about helping Red Bull even in 2023. Next year will be entirely a transition period, then we think they can manage themselves from 2023. We are currently in the final stages of the marketing rights discussion with Red Bull“, Yamamoto told RacingNews365. “If we win this year we could also consider and discuss with Formula 1, the teams and Liberty Media to do something at the marketing level, we will think about it and in case we will announce what the plans will be for 2022“.