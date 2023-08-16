Honda and Yamaha: the standings cry

Only one victory with Alex Rins in the United States – a ‘gift’ from Francesco Bagnaia who fell when he was leading the race with a fair margin over the Honda rider – and a podium again in Austin with Fabio Quartararo at the end of what was a race elimination full of excellent falls in addition to that of the reigning world champion. This the meager haul of Honda and Yamaha until now in the 2023 MotoGP championship dominated by Ducati with KTM and Aprilia in the role of challengers to the Borgo Panigale manufacturer.

Marc Marquez And Fabio Quartararo now they take to the track almost disheartened and more careful not to get hurt than to think of throwing their hearts over the obstacle in an attempt to make up for the limits of the RC213V and the M1. The two at the end of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Instagram they have even mocked the manufacturers they represent and who both pay their weight in gold, joking about Marquez’s grip and Quartararo’s top speed.

The case of Marquez and Quartararo is perhaps unique in the history of motorsport, because practically never has the condition occurred in which the two most talented drivers on the starting grid found themselves with the worst means of the lot at their disposal. When Valentino Rossi went bankrupt at Ducati, for example, Dorna worked to ensure that Yamaha accepted the return of the ‘prodigal son’ starting in 2013.

Jorge Lorenzo explained from his point of view what is the big difference in mentality that separates the European houses from the Japanese ones: “The Italian teams rush the times, they risk more. When they have a new piece, instead of trying it over and over again, they start it right away. It’s something positive but it can also turn out to be negative, because you could break it right away during the race. Italian builders are more creative, they improvise a lot. The Japanese, on the other hand, are very methodical, they don’t improvise and they are good at copying. However, it cannot be said that their mentality is wrong, because the Japanese have dominated the motorbikes for so many years” the words of the Mallorcan released during our interview. An example of what Lorenzo says? To allow the debut of a new engine on a Japanese motorcycle, a decidedly long amount of tests and kilometers traveled are required first, because the Japanese do not accept that one of their engines can go up in smoke for image reasons.