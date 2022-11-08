Since 1986, the Transalp has been a household name in motorcycle land. A tad less adventurous than the Africa Twin, but comfortable enough to travel with and pick up the occasional stretch of unpaved. Based on the 755cc parallel twin of the new Hornet, the Transalp makes its comeback as the XL 750 Transalp. If anyone has been waiting for another mid-range allroad with a parallel twin, here it is!

Even a two-eyed fortune teller could foresee that Honda would close the gap in the lineup between the CB500X and the CRF1100 Africa Twins with a device based on the in-line two-cylinder Hornet, another legendary name. making its comeback in the Honda range. It was equally predictable that Honda would remove the iconic Transalp model name from the dust for the new mid-range high-profile, but a power source and a name are not enough for an engine. Project engineer Masatoshi Sato had more questions to answer.

Engine

The 755cc parallel twin of the CB750 Hornet delivers exactly the same performance in the Transalp: just under 92 hp at 9,500 rpm and 75 Nm at 7,250 revolutions of the 270° crankshaft. The Throttle By Wire (TBW) engine management includes five mappings, four of which are pre-programmed (Sport, Standard, Rain and Gravel) and you can adjust the last one to your own liking in terms of power, engine braking, ABS, Torque Control and there is even wheelie control on-board. After all, you never know when you will be attacked by a fit of enthusiasm or urge to act. The power unit is mechanically identical to the engine of the CB750 Hornet and thus has the same compact build, the electronics have been reprogrammed to better match the intended use of the Transalp. In other words: more usable torque at the bottom, more predictability and a quiet exhaust sound. With an average consumption of just over four liters per hundred kilometers (1 in 20) and a fuel tank of 16.9 liters, journeys of up to 390 kilometers should be possible. Just like the Hornet, the Transalp also comes in a 35kW version for holders of an A2 driving license.

Bicycle section

At 18.3 kilograms, the steel main frame is ten percent lighter than the frame of the CB500X, the subframe of steel tubing forms one whole with the main frame, which can have expensive consequences if you press your Transalp firmly against Mother Earth. When ready to drive, the Transalp weighs 208 kilos and Sato and his team chose to go back to basics and put the XL 750 on a 21” front wheel. Honda puts 90/90-21 and 150/70-18 tires of the Metzeler Karoo Street or Dunlop Mixtour type with inner tube around the steel spoked wheels. The Showa 43mm upside down fork offers 200mm of travel and is preload adjustable, the Showa rear monoshock also features adjustable preload and allows the rear wheel to move 190mm in a controlled manner. The forged aluminum swingarm is derived from that of the CRF1100L Africa Twin. The two-piston calipers, 310mm discs in the front wheel and the single 256mm disc with single-piston caliper at the rear seem quite ordinary.

Electronics

Honda equips the Transalp with a 5 inch TFT color screen with Honda Smartphone Voice Control for Android and IOS. Connected to a headset, you can control incoming calls, messages, music and navigation with your voice. If you haven’t paired a headset, you can control everything with a button on the left handlebar. You can choose from four different layouts for the dashboard. All around you will find LED lighting and in case of an emergency the four flashing lights light up automatically. The turn signals are not only self-extinguishing, they take the position of the front and rear wheel into account to decide when to go out. We never knew a turn signal that smart. As standard, the saddle height is fixed at 850 mm, a lowered saddle of 820 mm is available as an option. There is a USB plug under the seat.

accessories

To immediately spruce up the Transalp, Honda provides no fewer than five different accessory packages. The Urban Pack includes a 50 liter top box, a raised windshield and a center stand. The Touring Pack offers two side cases (26 liters on the right, 33 liters on the left) and heated grips. With a radiator grille, LED fog lamps and a modified exhaust, the Adventure Pack mainly focuses on the looks, while the Rally Pack provides a quickshifter, sump plate, off-road footpegs and handguards. Finally, the Comfort Pack consists of a three liter tank bag, wind deflectors, comfort footrests for the passenger and an AAC plug. More information about price and delivery soon.