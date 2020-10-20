The Japanese company Honda will stop producing gasoline-powered cars for Europe by the end of 2022, writes The Times.

Related materials Charged enemy Elon Musk has a powerful rival. Tesla rival conquers the world and is worth billions There is a discharge These machines will change the world forever. Soon they’ll be everywhere

By 2022, Honda also intends to end the production of diesel vehicles in Europe as they lose popularity. The company will focus on hybrid and electric vehicles. Honda launches CR-V and Jazz hybrids and the Honda e. Prior to this, the automaker planned to abandon gasoline-powered cars not by 2022, but by 2025.

Earlier it became known that the majority of Russian drivers (57 percent) are ready to give up gasoline in favor of gas. Drivers attribute this to the availability of gas equipment, cheap maintenance and the availability of the necessary infrastructure in cities. Another 41 percent of respondents favored electric vehicles due to the low cost of used electric vehicles, infrastructure development, high gasoline costs and the popularity of the trend.

In September, it was reported that California authorities plan to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars and trucks from 2035, and the mobile taxi aggregator Uber is going to use only electric vehicles in the US, Canada and Europe by 2030.