If you make it in America, you can make it anywhere. That’s what Honda probably thought. In 2024 they will open a new factory in Ohio. Honda builds special cars there, such as the NSX. Ohio will also become the home of hydrogen cars in America. The first hydrogen plug-in hybrid model will be based on the current Honda CR-V.

Thanks to the plug-in hybrid powertrain, you will drive electrically most of the time. For longer distances you will use the hydrogen. It therefore replaces the combustion engine that is in the current plug-in hybrid CR-V. The Honda hydrogen car should help achieve the brand’s goals for 2040 and 2050. The Japanese want to be fully electric in 2040 and ten years later the brand must be climate neutral.

Not Honda’s first hydrogen car

Honda was early in 2008 with the production of the first Honda hydrogen car: the Honda FCX Clarity, but it was not very successful. It made Honda decide to stop the Clarity hydrogen car in 2021. Now they are taking a completely different tack, namely with a plug-in system.

Honda hopes that more filling stations for hydrogen cars will be added soon. To further advance the infrastructure, Honda invested 14 million dollars (13.4 million euros) in a project to improve the hydrogen infrastructure in the United States. In the meantime, we hope for the news that there will be a hydrogen-powered NSX.