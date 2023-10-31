Who for after Marquez?

When the possibility of lose Marc Marquez for the 2024 season it gradually became more and more concrete, until it became a sensational officiality, many thought that Honda would promote the new arrival Johann Zarco alongside the reconfirmed Joan Mir. But the French centaur, who had signed an agreement with Lucio Cecchinello’s LCR, rejected the proposal from the Golden Wing house, explaining that he did not like the hesitation shown by the managers of the Japanese team during the negotiation.

Another of the candidates, Iker Lecuona, has signed a two-year renewal with Honda in Superbike, thus leaving the list of possible replacements for Marc Marquez. The daisy leafed out by HRC has therefore gradually lost more and more petals, also considering the firm ‘no’ received from Aprilia for Miguel Oliveira. The favorite therefore seemed to be, surprisingly, Fabio Di Giannantonio, leaving the Gresini team to make room for Marquez.

Luca Marini surprisingly showed up

In the paddock of the recent Thai Grand Prix in Buriram, word of a possible interest from HRC for Luca Marini, Italian rider of the VR46 team who does not have a direct contract with Ducati. The pilot himself had not denied a possible approach received: “If the rumor were true I would be very happy. But I have a contract with VR46 and there is no exit clause to exploit. Indeed, I am very satisfied with the results I am achieving with the team and our goal for 2025 is to continue like this.”

The existence of contact between the parties was then also confirmed by Sky Italia in the past few hours: “Alberto Puig met Luca Marini to evaluate a move for the rider to the official Honda next season.” But it didn’t go beyond a survey: “From what we have learned, this road will probably not be taken.”

And so By Giannantonio seems to have a clear path to landing in HRC, also due to the absence of rivals: “He is waiting for a phone call that could arrive in the next few days go to Barcelona to sign the contract”, the satellite broadcaster assured, reporting on the meeting between Diego Tavano, manager of the Roman driver, and Alberto Puig.