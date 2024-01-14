Honda restarts from Aston Martin

With the announcement of the farewell to Formula 1, dating back to 2020, the Honda it surprised everyone involved, also because Red Bull was growing in competitiveness and even won the world title in 2021. With the freezing of the power units and a new agreement with the Milton Keynes team, the collaboration continued in different ways, but will have to officially end at the end of 2025, as Honda will supply the new generation engines to Aston Martin.

In three years the Japanese have made a magical turn that only benefits F1: from farewell to return, without ever leaving permanently. Honda Racing Corporation President Koji Watanabe explained this sudden change in the Japanese plans, admitting how the house of the Golden Wing underestimated the scope of the new regulations, which provide for zero net emissions by 2030, synthetic fuels and the 50% incidence of electric in engines new generation.

Watanabe's words

“We felt that the regulatory changes were in line with our goal of developing zero-emission technologies. We had a rough idea of ​​the regulatory changes, but our focus was on making large investments in electrification, which prevented us from fully considering the implications of the new regulations for Honda“, these are the words reported by the Japanese portal Nippon.com.

“It would be an exaggeration to say that we had a crystal clear vision of the path forwardbut the blinders that once hindered our vision are gone, allowing us to consider the path ahead“, he concluded. “We couldn't pass up the opportunity to work with Aston Martin, such an exemplary group of people. It's true that we had a two-year gap compared to other manufacturers, who developed their cars at a rapid pace, but we are working hard to make up for lost ground and expect to be in the running in our first year back“.