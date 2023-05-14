The Japanese company has unveiled the project for the first full electric urban two-wheeler, with a range of 40 km and a modern look
The electrification plan of the Honda brand intensifies: the Japanese car manufacturer has launched a series of new models in the car division that have expanded the range of sustainable cars and at the same time has also focused on new strategies for the motorcycle sector. In this context, the Honda EM1 e made its debut: the brand’s first fully electric scooter for the European market. Among the most important features, the battery swap technology, with the possibility of easily replacing the battery when it runs out.
The features of Honda EM1 and:
Equipped with the Honda Mobile Power Pack e: removable battery system, the Honda EM1 e: has been designed for a young audience, is 1,860 mm long and has a very comfortable seat height of 740 mm. The ground clearance is 135 mm and the weight is only 95 kg, including battery. The frame is a resistant single-beam tubular structure; the telescopic fork with 31 mm stems is combined with the double rear shock absorber. The rake of the steering head is 27° and the trail is 77 mm, with a wheelbase of 1,300 mm. Its name derives from Electric Moped (electric moped) and it features complete equipment, consisting of a digital dashboard, high-quality controls, a large flat platform, a 3.3-litre under-seat storage compartment and a USB charging socket. It also features passenger footpegs, a rear rack and a side stand. It is available in three colors, Pearl Sunbeam White, Digital Silver Metallic and Matte Ballistic Black Metallic.
Engine and range of Honda EM1 and:
The wheel hub motor has a nominal power of 0.58 kW with a peak power of 1.7 kW. In ECON mode, the power is set at 0.86 kW. The EM1 e:, which reaches a maximum speed of 45 km/h (like the 50 cc), can tackle a 10° gradient with a weight of 75 kg on board. ECON mode smoothes throttle response and reduces top speed, extending range to approximately 30 miles.
Removable battery
The Honda Mobile Power Pack e: is a removable battery that can be easily removed from the EM1 e: and recharged at home. Operation is simple: the charger, complete with air cooling fan, uses a single-phase 100-240V AC household socket, produces a maximum of 270W, weighs 5.3kg and the charge status is indicated by an indicator light 4-segment LED. The Honda Mobile Power Pack e: weighs around 10 kg and can be easily transported and replaced thanks to a comfortable handle. The complete recharge time, from zero, is approximately 6 hours; while it takes only 2.7 hours (160 minutes) to go from 25% to 75%. Thanks to the durability that distinguishes Honda components, the Honda Mobile Power Pack e: can be recharged more than 2,500 times. Honda EM1 e: will arrive in Italy in the summer of 2023, with the price to be communicated later.
