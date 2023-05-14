The Honda Mobile Power Pack e: is a removable battery that can be easily removed from the EM1 e: and recharged at home. Operation is simple: the charger, complete with air cooling fan, uses a single-phase 100-240V AC household socket, produces a maximum of 270W, weighs 5.3kg and the charge status is indicated by an indicator light 4-segment LED. The Honda Mobile Power Pack e: weighs around 10 kg and can be easily transported and replaced thanks to a comfortable handle. The complete recharge time, from zero, is approximately 6 hours; while it takes only 2.7 hours (160 minutes) to go from 25% to 75%. Thanks to the durability that distinguishes Honda components, the Honda Mobile Power Pack e: can be recharged more than 2,500 times. Honda EM1 e: will arrive in Italy in the summer of 2023, with the price to be communicated later.