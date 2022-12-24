TO Sassariat “Tavolara Pavilion”, a renovated exhibition space dedicated to craftsmanship and design – one of the most prestigious places of art and culture in Sardinia – the exhibition “I do with my mind / I think with my hands”. Curated by Giuliana Altea, Antonella Camarda and Luca Cheri, the exhibition is dedicated to artisans, designers and makers of contemporary Sardinia, and will last until May 31, 2023.

Honda is exhibiting two concept bikes, the CB4 Concept and an exciting CB1100-based transformation, both sculpted by model maker Antonio Arcadu and the team at the Honda R&D center in Rome. Honda CB4Concept is a “total black” sculpture, the result of ongoing research on the ‘Neo Sports Cafè’ theme, a model that skilfully integrates design and technology. In fact, a wind turbine is inserted on the front which, generating clean energy through the inertia of the bike, feeds a ‘touch screen’ integrated into the tank, always connected, to follow the road via digital maps, make emergency calls or simply connect your devices, thus increasing the passive safety of riding the motorcycle.

Honda CB1100TR Concept is an exercise in style based on the classic CB1100 roadster. A naked inspired by the world of flat track with a purely racing mechanical and chassis approach. The #58 that stands out on the CB1100TR Concept was chosen by the Italian R&D center in memory of the beloved MotoGP rider Marco Simoncelli who passed away in October 2011. Honda Motor Europe Ltd. Italia also exhibits the custom bike created thanks to the collaboration with MAAN Motocicli Audaci of Cagliari and exhibited at EICMA (Milan Motorcycle Show) in 2019, the Super Cub 125X. A fun reinterpretation of its iconic geared moped that has sold more than 100 million units, a milestone achieved in 60 years of life. Although the modifications made to the model did not require structural interventions on the vehicle, this style exercise remains unique in its kind and brings the Cagliari-based atelier to compete with the Japanese company from an industrial point of view. The model features exclusive processes, such as the duck-tail mudguard, made to measure in metal by Serri Motorsport, the carbon stratified exhaust system expertly shaped by Il Sarto dei Metalli, the front plastics and the disc cover designed with CAD and printed in 3D with the involvement of some students of FabLab NAT14 of Iglesias directed by prof. Massimo Lumini.

The Motocicli Audaci team of Nicola Manca, responsible for the design and general coordination, and Matteo Murgia, are also exhibiting a chopper with a 1950s flavour, BARBARA, based on the iconic Honda maxiscooter of the 1990s, the CN250, created prior to the collaboration with the Japanese house. All models will be visible to the public until May 31, 2023.