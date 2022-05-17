A home GP after two years of waiting with the reigning world champion on the track driven by an HRC power unit: the Honda from 7 to 9 October he will be able to swell his chest in front of all the Japanese public at Suzuka during the Japanese Grand Prix, showing the result of a climb started with difficulty in 2015 by a McLaren partner.

After two years of cancellations due to the pandemic linked to Covid-19 in 2022, F1 will return to make a stop in Suzuka and Honda will be title sponsor of the event. Officially, the Japanese giant has stopped directly supporting Red Bull and AlphaTauri, but concretely in Japan they are still operational as both Christian Horner and Helmut Marko declared, waiting for the engine division in Milton Keynes – Powertrains Limited – to actually become operational (the first bench testing is expected by 2022).

Max Verstappen in 2021 won the title by joining a group of world champion riders powered by rather prominent Honda engines and obviously Honda’s hope is that he will show up in October fighting for the defense of the world champion won at Abu Dhabi last December. However, Honda’s decision to be title sponsor of the Japanese Grand Prix proves just how much the Japanese manufacturer is has not closed relations 100% with the Circus to focus on the new ecological challenges facing the automotive world.

“It is a great pleasure for Honda to be named title sponsor of the Japanese F1 Grand Prix to be held at the Suzuka circuit on the occasion of the 60th anniversary. – the words of Koji Watanabenumber one in Honda communication – In this year’s Japanese Grand Prix, 10 teams, including Oracle Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri, which Honda supports as team partners, will compete with 20 riders who will demonstrate their driving skills and talent at the highest level in the world racing. By contributing to this exceptional Grand Prix, Honda will continue to support the further promotion and popularization of motorsport in Japan ”.