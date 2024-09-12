The engines are warming up for the start of the 2024 Turin Motor Show. For three days, the streets and squares of the center of the Piedmontese capital will be the backdrop to the latest news from car manufacturers from all over the world, with the opportunity to admire national and international previews up close alongside the jewels of motorsport. Among the leading brands there will also be Honda, which will exhibit three models from its range on the occasion.

Honda’s latest products on display

The Japanese car manufacturer will be present at this edition of the automotive event with the family SUV CR-V, in version Full Hybrid and in the new layout Advance Stylecharacterised by an even more premium and dynamic look thanks to the body-coloured finishes of the lower parts of the bumpers, the lower parts of the doors and the wheel arches, the sporty crossover ZR-V Full Hybrid and the sports sedan Civic Type R, icon of front-wheel drive hot hatches.