Late last year, the Japanese manufacturer brought together the Honda Performance Development (HPD) arm within its global motorsports group, renaming the division Honda Racing Corporation US.

This opened up the possibility of Honda taking its Acura ARX-06 overseas and competing in Le Mans, a race it hasn't entered since 2012.

Acura is the only GTP brand in IMSA that does not compete simultaneously in the FIA ​​WEC, while BMW, Cadillac, Lamborghini and Porsche have parallel programs in both series with their respective LMDhs.

The IMSA Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti team has long expressed a desire to compete in the French endurance classic, while the ex-HPD has shown interest in testing the capabilities of its ARX-06 outside of North America.

But such a program requires the blessing of the entire HRC and Honda's board of directors, which hasn't happened despite Acura winning last year's 24 Hours of Daytona in its first attempt with an LMDh car.

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images #40 Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Acura ARX-06: Jordan Taylor, Louis Deletraz, Colton Herta, Jenson Button

While Honda doesn't rule out racing the ARX-06 under its own brand at Le Mans in the future, it says that such a plan is on the back burner as it increases HRC US's reach.

Already involved in two important programs such as IndyCar and IMSA, the North American branch of Honda's motorsport division will now also contribute to the development of the F1 engines which will also be mounted by Aston Martin in 2026;

Until the F1 program is at a stage where it can afford to shift focus to other projects, work will not begin on a potential assault on the WEC or its flagship Le Mans race.

Speaking to Motorsport.com at the Tokyo Auto Salon, HRC president Koji Watanabe said: “At the moment there are no plans to hold the 24h of Le Mans. I'm not saying it will never happen, but it's a question of priority.”

“First of all, we will continue to run IndyCar with the limited workforce we have. In the United States, IMSA is very popular and our priority is to win there.”

“To this will be added the F1 activity and, as some members of the US team will be involved in the F1 project, we will not consider a participation in Le Mans until things have settled down in that country.”

Acura will be represented by two cars in IMSA's GTP Class again this year, with WRTAndretti handling the second car previously prepared by Meyer Shank Racing.