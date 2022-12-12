The 2022 that is coming to an end has been a very difficult year for the company to digest Honda in the world of two wheels. The Japanese company, accustomed to winning and dominating in particular in the MotoGP, has in fact had to suffer the humiliation of closing the premier class championship at thelast place in the ranking reserved for manufacturers. An embarrassment that closes a disastrous three-year period for the Tokyo giant, now apparently unable to compete not only with the dominant rise of Ducati, but also with the work done by the other two European manufacturers present on the track: KTM and Aprilia.

The fact that Marc Marquez, despite missing eight GPs last season, was clearly the best-placed rider in the standings among those riding a Honda, shows how by now the entire motorcycle project of the manufacturer revolves around the characteristics of the Spanish centaur. However, everyone is aware that it is necessary to take a step forward in terms of motorcycle development. After the Valencia tests, Marquez himself appeared very unhappy with the insufficient updates brought by the Japanese with a view to 2023, clearly suggesting that this could not be the right way to return to success. Honda thus returned to work and, at the mouth of the HRC president Koji Watanabeis trying to transfer to two wheels a part of the successful skills that instead made the Japanese group shine in the partnership set up in Formula 1 with Red Bull.

In fact, in the Circus Honda was the official engine engineer of the Milton Keynes team until last year, contributing in a decisive way to the first title won in his career by Max Verstappen, and this year he has collaborated continuously with the British factory of Red Bull for advancing the power unit department. De facto, the engines that drive the cars of Verstappen and Sergio Perez are in fact Honda engines, albeit rebranded. “Our top priority for 2023 is to regain the title – warned Watanabe in reference to the MotoGP – for this there will be ain synergy with the F1 department“. It remains only to verify the functioning of this particular type of ‘transfer’.