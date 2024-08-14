Further and further down

In recent seasons – and even more so in the current one after the loss of Marc Marquez – the Honda It looks a lot like a boat caught in a violent storm that tries in vain to find a way out. The Japanese giant, which until 2019 was winning championships one after another, is now the last wheel of the MotoGP wagon and is struggling, out of four bikes on the track, to place at least one in the points zone.

Now the last card that Honda wants to try to play to see the light at the end of the tunnel again passes through Italy and responds to the name and surname of Fabiano Sterlacchiniformer technical director of KTM who left the Austrian house last July and what time – according to market rumours reported by the site Autosport.com – would be in the sights of the Japanese.

In Search of the Savior

Sterlacchini had not found an agreement for the renewal of his contract with KTM and the orange-blacks’ motorsport director, Pit Beirer, had publicly suggested that one of the reasons – but not the only one – was also the “far from home“. Honda has long been looking for ‘heavy’ names on the technical market and had also long tried to court the Ducati ‘wizard’ Gigi Dall’Igna, without however managing to snatch him from Borgo Panigale.

Sterlacchini himself spent 17 years in Ducatirising to the role of technical director in MotoGP, before signing with KTM in June 2021 to lead its engineering department. Sterlacchini – even if hired by Honda – in any case he could not join the new team before November due to his agreement with KTM. The move to HRC would not be a given and there would also be other options (extra-racing) that would be tempting the ex KTM.