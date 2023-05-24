With the announcement of the official return of Honda, Formula 1 celebrates a triple victory. The most important is the increase in the number of teams affiliated to an official engine manufacturer, an essential condition for turning out a car that can compete at the top. The perspective, mixed with hope, is that we can thus achieve the coveted goal of a championship open to multiple winners possible . Formula 1 also reaches six engine builders, utopian numbers in pre-pandemic times and which certify the attractiveness of the new regulations for 2026. What is more important, however, is that the championship finds Honda again, the architect of the best power unit of the first it was hybrid and point of contact with the Japanese market.

Aston Martin goes big

The transition from a customer team to an official team is comparable to the leap from adolescence to adulthood. After the exciting debut in Bahrain this year, Aston Martin suddenly found itself projected at the table of the greats, with the need to renew its mentality and long-term planning. Running as a customer team was no longer conceivable, a condition that is too limiting as it depends on the technical choices of an opponent: Mercedes. The purchase of the rear suspension is the prime example, as the Mercedes pull-rod scheme prevents Aston Martin from fully embracing the Red Bull concept that inspires it, which requires a push-rod at the rear.

Dimensions of the transmission and gear ratios are other key parameters in the concept of a car, which Aston Martin needed to master. A personal power unit represented the ultimate goal in this path of emancipation. Already now, a cohesive engine-chassis-aerodynamics project is an essential condition for churning out a competitive car, but it will be even more so in 2026. Martin Whitmarsh, CEO of Aston Martin Performance Technologies, was keen to underline this: “It is clear to us and to Honda that the 2026 regulations will require the full integration of the frame and the power unit, which only a complete team can ensure. This collaboration puts us in a position to compete for the championship.”

In 2026 the electric power of the hybrid part will triple, but the battery capacity will remain unchanged and above all, with the disappearance of the MGU-H, it will no longer be possible to recharge energy from exhaust gases. The braking recharge from the wheels, or rather from the MGU-K, will be more powerful, but not sufficient to feed the hybrid part at full power and constantly. It seems inevitable that engine manufacturers have to write control software to strategically decide at which points and at what speeds to deliver all the power of the power unit and when instead to exploit the internal combustion engine to recharge the battery. Engine manufacturers and teams will therefore have to decide by mutual agreement how to achieve performance, which means thinking about load characteristics and aerodynamic resistance that support the work strategy of the power unit and viceversa.

The effectiveness of the new regulations

The technical direction for the 2026 power units can be criticized in several respects, above all a regulation that is too prescriptive, especially as regards the internal combustion engine. And yet, nothing can be said about its effectiveness, having fully achieved its goal of attracting new manufacturers, which with Honda reach six. There are many factors in this success. The next introduction of the expenditure ceiling for power units he reassured the new entrants, while free experimentation on synthetic petrol and biofuels goes well with that image of environmental sustainability which is increasingly necessary to justify a sports programme.

Another decisive element is the increase in electric power, brought to 50% of the total, accompanied by free research on the entire hybrid part: “With the new regulations of 2026, the key to winning will be a compact electric motorlightweight and high-power, along with a high-performance battery capable of handling high and changing power, as well as energy management technology. These are the words of Koji Watanabe, CEO of Honda Racing Corporation, who was keen to underline how the technological implications will be useful to all sectors of mobility, not only the automotive sector, but also for light flying vehicles, for example.

In this picture, the abolition of the MGU-H it wasn’t decisive, but it certainly helped to gather the consensus of one manufacturer in particular: Audi. From a purely engineering point of view, the failure to recharge energy from exhaust gases represents a step backwards for Formula 1, whose engines now have efficiencies in excess of 50%. However, it must be recognized that the MGU-H represented something highly expensive and that, beyond niche applications and sports cars, it is still struggling to spread on mass-produced cars. Its abolition is an example of how the success of a solution depends not only on its technical qualities, but also on its adaptability to an industry that is not always governed by engineering motivations.

The War of the Gas Stations

The large participation of manufacturers is reflected in the presence of various companies specialized in the development of lubricants and above all of fuels, at the heart of the new regulations. aramco it has already supported Formula 1 in the preventive studies on biofuels and synthetic petrol and from 2026 it could make use of its skills together with Aston Martin-Honda, of which it is already a sponsor. Ferrari will continue its collaboration with Shellas well as Mercedes with PetronasAlpine with Castrol and Red Bull-Ford with Exxon Mobil, while the decision for Audi is awaited. It’s a Formula 1 in which each team must be independent from the others to win. Counting on exclusive collaboration with an engineer is sufficient, but the support of a fuel supplier is also needed to develop a car that is as cohesive as possible in every aspect.