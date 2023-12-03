Honda celebrating

The first weekend of December ended with the traditional event Honda Thanks Day 2023held on the Japanese circuit of Motegi. The appointment, organized by the house ofGolden Wingsaw the presence on the track of several riders involved in the major two- and four-wheel championships in which Honda participates, with the same ones performing in races and demonstrations in front of the Japanese fans as a sign of thanks for their support offered throughout the season.

The participating pilots

Among the protagonists, also the two drivers of AlphaTauri, the home idol Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardoin addition to the two Red Bull bearers: the world champion Max Verstappen and his teammate Sergio Perez. It was they who, after taking to the track to perform spectacular maneuvers, engaged in one friendly race with kartsin which Marc Marquez was also present, saying goodbye before embarking on a new adventure with the Gresini team in the Ducati family.

Ricciardo ‘danger’ on karts

It is precisely in this context that Verstappen was ‘afraid’ of Ricciardo, smiling as always but particularly ‘unfair’ with his rivals, to the point of sending them into a spin after some moves carried out on purpose, entertaining the fans in an atmosphere of pure celebration and fun: “The race started quite well, but then Daniel decided to be a terrorist, literally trying to ‘kill’ everyone on the trail“Verstappen commented smiling.

Daniel is already being a menace and bumping Max pic.twitter.com/r60K6jWUPQ — meredith (@mereedithh) December 3, 2023

daniel is a MENACE cutting the course to spin max out 💀💀 pic.twitter.com/L4B5ekg4iq — meredith (@mereedithh) December 3, 2023

Greetings from Marc Marquez

These are the words with which the eight-time world champion bid farewell to Honda: “CAs you know, this year is very special for me, as Honda and I will part ways. However, we will see if our paths cross again in the future. Certainly in these 11 years, with 6 world titles won together, we have achieved something fantastic. For me it has always been a pleasure to be part of this big family. Repsol Honda Team is the team of my career, a team made up of people I will never forget. As you know, my goal is to win again and therefore I had to look for the best solution to achieve this goal, as I have always done in my career. I hope this isn’t my last Honda Thanks Day“.