Honda, Tokuyama Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation will conduct a joint demonstration to operate a data center using by-product hydrogen and a stationary fuel cell as a power plant designed to reuse the fuel cell systems of hydrogen-powered electric vehicles (FCEVs).

Honda's joint project

This demonstration project was proposed and adopted by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) as one of the projects for “Development of technologies for the realization of a hydrogen society/Development of technologies for the regional use of hydrogen ”. The study will be conducted in Shunan City, Yamaguchi Prefecture, Japan, using hydrogen byproduct from the Tokuyama saltwater electrolysis operation to provide electricity to an MC-operated data center with a stationary cell power plant fuel cell that Honda will develop based on the hypothesis of reusing the fuel cells of FCEV vehicles.

The objectives

Project members will explore the potential of reusing automotive fuel cell systems in a stationary application. The aim of the demonstration project is to reduce the economic burden for customers installing and operating stationary fuel cell systems, which will contribute to the decarbonisation of electricity. In the long term, energy demand for data centers is expected to increase further due to the advancement of technologies that require processing large volumes of data, such as generative artificial intelligence and automated driving. Faced with this market context, by using by-product hydrogen and FCs to power distributed data centers, project members aim to facilitate the decarbonization of data centers and the digital transformation of local municipalities and businesses. Based on the knowledge gained from this demonstration project, project members will examine the feasibility of installing and expanding data centers using clean energy in the region, as well as explore further business opportunities both within and outside Japan.