Honda, a dangerous motorcycle

“We are paid to run, not to be whining princesses“. Jack Miller heavily criticized Marc Marquez’s choice not to participate in the German Grand Prix after his crash in warm-up. The KTM rider also added that Honda’s technical crisis is the fault of the eight-time world champion who, when he landed in MotoGP in 2013, wanted to surround himself with his trusted men who he already had with him in Moto2. Fabio Quartararo, on the other hand, expressed words of admiration for Marc Marquez, who, like El Diablo, is experiencing a very difficult situation from a technical point of view.

Marc Marquez crashed in the warm-up in Turn 7, a very violent high-side in which he suffered a slight fracture of the thumb of his left hand. The doctors gave the Honda rider the fitness to race, but the Catalan preferred not to participate in the Grand Prix after a weekend full of crashes on a track where in the past he was unbeatable even in 2021 when he raced in physical condition to say the least precarious. “I don’t feel ready, I’ve taken too many blows”the frank words of Marc Marquez regarding his stop.

In the warm-up, his brand mate was behind Marc Marquez at the moment of the crash Takaaki Nakagamiwho described what happened from a privileged position. “Honestly I was behind him and I have noticed absolutely nothing wrong with it in terms of driving – the words of the Japanese rider to the microphones of the official MotoGP website – he lost the rear, the bike didn’t stop that loss of grip and he was catapulted into the air. A really violent high-side”.

“I got scared because we use the same bike – added the bearer of Lucio Cecchinello’s team – I too had the same feeling of losing control of the bike at that point where we go downhill and go downhill. The bike has little grip, we have to find a solution so that the Honda is a little safer to ride”. Joan Mir and Alex Rins were knocked out at Mugello, Marquez may not recover for Assen given that in four days the riders will already be on the track for free practice. Honda finds itself practically without riders and with a bike that now seems to have become far too dangerous.