Marc Marquez complained harshly and Honda ran for cover to meet the requests of the eight-time world champion. Today we managed to intercept the important modifications that the Tokyo manufacturer will test on the Misano track on Tuesday with test rider Stefan Bradl, modifications that address the big stability problems in corner entry that afflict the HRC. Marquez, who after the month's break in the MotoGP following Le Mans was already expecting substantial changes at Mugello, had expressed strong discontent with the team. Bad moods also repeated at the Sachsenring, with the team that this time seems to have proved him right.

power and aerodynamics — And so here are the important innovations that will try to make the RC213V regain competitiveness (and a smile for the Spanish champion), novelties unearthed today at Misano by Gazzetta Motori and offered exclusively to its readers. Honda technicians are currently focused on the combination of general power and aerodynamic performance, particularly in the front area. From the images that we offer, it seems to understand that an attempt was made to recover vertical load not only thanks to the wings, but also thanks to the new area around the front wheel, which causes the air to be conveyed between the tire and the radiator, so as to create grip when braking and cornering.

ducted air — All the work of the wings therefore channels the air when the bike is braking and cornering, at this moment one of the competitive moments that most create problems for Marquez. There are no certainties, but it is probable that, at the moment, one of the main difficulties of the Catalan champion is the impossibility of braking where his rivals can lack of aerodynamic efficiency of the front. The other big problem currently facing Honda is acceleration. The RC213V lacks traction in the sprint phase, to the point that this year, probably not surprisingly, the most relevant highsides (unseat) mainly concerned the Honda riders.