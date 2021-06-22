Honda Super Cub C125 and Honda Monkey 125 return to Honda’s European range. With the new EURO5 homologated air-cooled engine, chassis improvements to increase ride comfort and the extraordinary new color variations available, these two vehicles, among Honda’s longest-lived and most iconic, are ready to keep smiling and having fun. all their European customers.

Motorcycles with interchangeable batteries, the Japanese team up

Honda Super Cub, the best-selling motor vehicle in the world – over 100 million units have been sold worldwide since its creation in 1958 – can now count on a new and more powerful air-cooled single-cylinder engine with exceptional consumption: 66.7 km / l (in the medium cycle WMTC) .The agile Super Cub is perfectly at home on the busy city streets and, together with the refinements put in place on the engine, the driving comfort has also been improved through the overhaul suspension, so as to make urban driving even smoother. The iconic “S” design of the Super Cub has remained unchanged and now it can also count on the two-seater saddle and passenger footboards and, without forgetting the full-LED lights. In addition, the new and attractive color scheme will also be available with the new model “Mat Axis Gray Metallic”Which, in perfect Cub style, pays homage to the original 1958 model by re-proposing the classic red saddle.