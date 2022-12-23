Honda further implements its voice control system, expanding the compatibility of Honda Smartphone Voice Control even on iOS devices. Originally only available for Android devices, the connectivity technology for motorcycles and scooters from the winged brand is now also available across Europe for Apple devices starting with iOS14. The HSVC system allows you to access your favorite features via the Honda RoadSync appto use the call, messaging, music, navigator functions (on Android, even weather forecasts) even on the move.

Customers from all over Europe can download the free application Honda Roadsync from AppStore and Play Store. In addition to being standard on the new CB750 Hornet and XL750 Transalp, Honda Smartphone Voice Control is also present on the CB1000R, X-ADV, ADV350, Forza 750 and Forza 350. All the app’s functions are managed through a combination of inputs vocals and/or a 4-button switch located on the left side of the handlebar, to allow the rider to safely store the smartphone in a pocket or tank bag and stay connected at all times.