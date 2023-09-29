They are the two best-selling high-wheel scooters in Italy, but they have substantial differences that go beyond the price of almost 300 euros. Let’s find out which ones

Despite being substantially different, theHonda SH350i and the Piaggio Beverly 300 they have many characteristics in common. Both are agile city scooters with 16″ front wheel and both have sufficient space to enjoy the occasional out-of-town trip without embarrassment. The reliable Japanese has excelled for years in this particular market niche and remains among the best-selling models ever, but the rival from Pontedera undoubtedly represents its main rival also in terms of sales numbers. Choosing between the two is by no means an easy task, but a direct comparison between their respective specifications can certainly help to get an idea of ​​what differentiates them in addition to the always crucial variable of price: 5,890 euros for Honda’s best seller, 5,599 euros for the challenger with the Piaggio logos.

Design: divergent approaches — In terms of design, the SH350i needs no big introduction. Its constant success, reflected by that of the aesthetically almost identical SH150i and SH125i, has now made its elegant and essential lines familiar to everyone. Last renewed in 2021, the year of the advent of Euro5 enginenow features full LED headlights, dual-screen LCD instruments, elegant aluminum passenger handles and a USB type C socket in the underseat compartment. The Piaggio Beverly 300 has the sporty design of the third generation also launched in 2021 with tauter lines, redesigned LED headlights and a sleeker rear end that is more slender towards the top. They are certainly noteworthy low license plate holderthe perfect metallic finishes and the 5.5″ LCD digital dashboard load capacitythe SH has an underseat compartment capable of hosting a full-face helmet, while the Beverly one can also contain two helmets jet and it has a courtesy light that the counterpart lacks. The greater space available on the Beverly is due to the choice of placing the tank in the central tunnelthus centralizing the masses and freeing up space in the rear, but the Japanese model, with flat platformcounters with a 35 liter top box connected to the system as standard keyless which the Italian rival offers only as an accessory, for 299 euros and with mechanical opening. The SH350i also comes standard with the windshield with integrated hand guards, an accessory costing 189 euros for the competitor which only has a small windshield as standard. Both have the hook under the handlebars, which is more usable on the Honda due to the flat footboard, while the USB socket of the Beverly is hidden in the large compartment in the rear shield, much larger than the snap-in side one of the SH. See also Genoa, launch of the season ticket campaign and signing of the contract for Strootman - Il Secolo XIX

Engines: 50cc waste — The SH350i relies on the tried and tested eSP engine 4-valve liquid-cooled introduced in 2021, unit responsible for the increase in displacement from 279 to 329.2 cc (as well as the change of name from SH300 to SH350) and which the Tokyo company credits with 29.4 HP of power at 7,500 rpm and 32 Nm of maximum torque at 5,250 rpm. Again according to what was declared by the manufacturer, this engine can make the model reach a maximum speed of 134 km/h with average consumption in the order of 30 km/l and Co2 emissions equal to 77.8 g/km. The hpe engine of the Beverly 300 has a smaller displacement, from 278 ccwith which he comes to develop 25.8 HP at 8,000 rpm, 23% more than the previous generation, with 26 Nm of maximum torque at 6,250 rpm. The values ​​are comparable consumption and emissions, respectively 30 km/l and 77.8 g/km for the SH and 30.3 km/l and 77 g/km for the Beverly, but it is worth remembering that the Piaggio standard-bearer is also offered in the 400 version with 399 cc engine capable of expressing 35 HP and 37.7 Nm of torque. However, the latter is significantly less sold than the 300 also due to a base price of 6,699 euros.

Chassis: few differences, but important — The SH350i adopts a chassis tubular semi-double cradle steel 1 kg lighter than the previous generation, while the suspensions they include a 35 mm telescopic fork and a pair of rear shock absorbers combined with a die-cast aluminum swingarm. Similarly, the frame of the Beverly 300 is a double cradle made of steel tubes and plates and its suspension, signed Showa, offer a classic fork with 35 mm stanchions and a double shock absorber with adjustable preload. Both models have disk brakes at both ends, but the SH has two 256mm ones, while the Beverly has one 256mm at the front and one 240mm at the rear. This difference is probably also dictated by the different sizes of the circles: both 16″ in die-cast aluminum with 6 split spokes on the Japanese scooter, 16″ at the front and 14″ at the rear with a seven split spoke design on the Italian one. See also Dani Alves faces a sentence of up to 12 years. And the Pumas tear up the contract

Dimensions and weight: almost equivalent — Despite theirs silhouette are quite similar, the SH350i and the Beverly 300 have aergonomics slightly different. The first has a more upright and urban setting, with a saddle height of 805 mm and the flat platform which gives great space for movement to the lower limbs; the second has a saddle height of 790 mm and a more youthful and sporty inclination, leaving plenty of space for the longitudinal movement of the feet on the sides of the central tunnel. The saddles of both models are large and well padded, also comfortable for any passenger. In terms of weightthe SH has gained a few kg with the introduction of the latest generation and now comes to tip the scales on 174kg with a full tank of 9.1 litres. The curb weight of the Beverly 300 is instead 185kgbut taking on more petrol given that its tank has a capacity of 12 litres, thus ensuring greater autonomy. The Pontedera scooter is also slightly longer, 1,540 mm of wheelbase versus 1,452, and wider, 800 mm versus 742, prefiguring the Japanese’s greater ability to wriggle through tight spaces.

Equipment: two top models — In terms of equipmentthe SH350i and the Beverly 300 are equivalent: they both have Abs two-channel, traction control disengageable e system keylessbut the first also has the ’emergency braking warning’ function to make all the arrows flash in the event of sudden braking and the second a function Bike Finder to easily locate your vehicle in crowded parking lots. As regards theinteractivitya theme especially dear to the younger public, only the Beverly can be connected with the smartphone via the Piaggio Mia multimedia platform, available as an option for 135 euros. Heated saddle and grips they are present in the official accessory lists of both models. See also F1 | Vettel with the colors of Ukraine on the helmet for the tests

Conclusions: similar, but not too much — With their SH350i and Beverly 300, Honda and Piaggio therefore propose different variations on the same theme of high wheel city scooter. The SH appears more aristocratic and versatile, with more open ergonomics and a more lively engine, while the Beverly has a more practical and carefree approach. The construction philosophy is different, in particular for the positioning of the tanks and the different size of the rear wheel, but the quality of the finishes is still at the top of the category. In terms of displacement, performance and ground clearance, neither of them disdains the excursions to extra-urban territoriesbut in this scenario the Honda standard bearer makes the i 50 cc of larger displacement. SH350i and Beverly 300 are the result of compromises in the design phase and the choice between the two must be made according to the usage needs of each. The Japanese is a little more responsive, the Italian a little more comfortable, but they are similar in several aspects, they drive more or less homogeneously and the price difference it’s not much. For this reason, any discriminating factor must be identified in the nuances listed above in light of personal tastes. L’Sh350i is currently available in 6 colours starting from 5,890 euros, the Beverly 300 is offered in 3 colors at 5,599 euros in the standard version and in 4 colors at 5,699 euros in the sportier version S variant which replaces matt finishes with glossy ones and features different colors for the saddle and rims.