The popular Scoopy has grown and evolved without changing its philosophy, a scooter that in some cities such as Barcelona or Rome is legion, year after year, giving good service to its users, comfort and great finesse of operation and reliability. And it is that the flat land for urban use has no equal. In this new version, already Euro5, the novelties are important, affecting the engine, chassis and bodywork.

The 50 cm3 increase gives you 16% more maximum power, up to 21.6kW, and the new eSP + engine is fuller throughout its rev range, offering greater acceleration and maximum speed. The clutch works with a V-Matic belt drive, with tight ratios for quick reaction at low speeds.

SH350i engine is equipped with Selectable Traction Control Sling (HSTC) that acts on engine torque by injecting gasoline to regain traction to the rear wheel. The HSTC can be deactivated by means of a switch on the left handlebar. The official consumption is only 3.3 l / 100 km.

The chassis has been revised to save weight (it loses 1 kg), maintaining its open structure in steel tubes, improving stability and comfort at high speed. There is space for a helmet under the seat, there is also a new USB type C socket to charge the mobile and the practical folding hook is kept behind the front shield. All lighting is LED.

The new LCD instrument cluster includes all warning lights surrounding the central digital display for the speedometer and is operated from the left handlebar hub. The indicators on the SH350i have a new Emergency Brake Signal function that detects that heavy braking is taking place, alerting other road users.

With the Smart Key in the driver’s pocket, we fully squeeze the rear brake and start the bike. The sensation is as if it were not running, it hardly vibrates and it is very silent and although it weighs 174 kg, it seems lighter and moving it while standing still is very simple. The position is well above the front wheel, with the hands at a good height and with enough room to place the feet on the platform. The 125s go well in the city, but when you try this SH 350 you don’t want anything else. With the same size we have twice the power and that is appreciated and enjoyed. The start from a standstill is brilliant and you stand at 60 per hour in a few meters, you will always be on pole at traffic lights.

Data sheet Engine: Single cylinder 4T liquid cooling Displacement: 330 cm3 Power: 29.3 hp at 7,500 rpm Torque: 32 Nm at 5,250 rpm Suspensions: Front 35mm fork, Rear: Double shock absorber Wheels: 110/70/16 – 130/70/16 Seat height: 805 mm Weight: 174 kg Tank: 9.1 liters Price: 5,950 euros

It moves nimbly and passes well between cars. Door-to-door transportation in record time. Plus, engine and chassis changes make the Scoopy 350 a great commuter for those living out of town. Maintains poise at top speed and won’t wobble in fast motorway corners. When it comes to suspensions, I liked the fork more than the shocks, which have a somewhat dry feel.

The brakes are perfect and the ABS only works when we hurry a lot, letting us do it. Logically, on the road it lacks protection, something that you can easily solve with a screen, but in the city it is not necessary. Under the seat there is room for an integral and some other little thing, the keys and the mobile can be left in the glove compartment behind the shield, but if you need more capacity, Honda has trunks with “central locking”.