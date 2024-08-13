Last in the constructors’ standings with just 26 points won and with its two teams – LCR and the official HRC team – in the last two places in the team standings, Honda is preparing to start the ‘second half of the 2024 MotoGP season without any particular expectations. The objective for Joan Mir and Luca Marini, standard-bearers of the official team, is at the moment to develop the motorcycle to try to have a more competitive vehicle available next year.

The words of Marini and Mir

“Our previous weekend at Silverstone showed the progress we are making with the bike. – he declared Marines presenting the Austrian trip – everything is falling into place better and better and I am able to improve and make progress over the weekend. The results are not what we wanted, but we are building and working. I think in Austria we will be able to make another step forward on a track that is very different from the others, where everything depends on braking and acceleration, so we will have to focus a lot on these areas”.

“I’m eager to see how we can improve in Austria after a series of weekends where we haven’t been able to adequately express our potential. – commented Joan Mir – Spielberg is a very particular circuit and I’m usually very good at braking hard. I hope we can find something that helps us exit the corners to stay with the others. It’s an important time to work towards the end of the season. Then in Austria I got my first victory in the MotoGP in 2016 in Moto3″concluded the 2020 world championship.