The 2023 MotoGP season is less than a month away from its actual start: the three-day of shakedown Sepang which will start on 5 February and will be followed by the actual tests on 10-11-12 February. Yet at home honda, after the disastrous last year, which the powerful Japanese company finished in last place in the Constructors’ standings, the sensation of having a sign hanging outside the garage with the inscription “works in progress” it’s getting stronger. In recent days we have highlighted on these pages how the HRC team has decided to implement a surprising mixing of the chief technicians in the hope of strengthening the development team, accused – albeit indirectly – by Marc Marquez himself in Valencia for the insufficient level of updates made to the bike.

Now, according to rumors coming from Japan and reported by the German site speedweek, he will also leave his position as Technical Director Takeo Yokoyama, in this role since 2018. After three years of work as track engineer for Dani Pedrosa, Yokoyama had moved on to the role of technical manager, contributing to the latest world championship successes conquered by Marc Marquez. Now, however, it will be up to him to pay for the bad results achieved by the Japanese giant in the last three seasons: in fact, Yokoyama has been entrusted with new assignments in Japan and he will no longer be the one to attend the races. In his place will come theSuzuki’s former director Ken Kawauchione of the architects – together with Davide Brivio – of the historic world championship triumph obtained by the Hamamatsu manufacturer with Joan Mir in 2020. He could be the last card to play for Honda in an attempt to return to battle at the top of the premier class of the two wheels.