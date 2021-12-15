The result of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix interrupted a long and crushing dominance of the Mercedes in the’it was turbo-hybrid of the Formula. The German house had always celebrated the world championship success of its own driver from 2014 to 2020. In this period of time, before the recent affirmation of Max Verstappen at the wheel of Red Bull, the Three-pointed star had always been included in the roll of honor of the drivers’ championships thanks to Lewis Hamilton, whose triumphs were only broken in 2016 by his teammate Nico Rosberg.

Today, however, the story rewards a driver, a team and, above all, a different engine on the throne of the winners: right in the last season available before retiring from the Circus, the Honda has in fact won not only the first drivers’ title in the aforementioned hybrid turbo era, but also the first success in the championship after 30 years. A return dictated by the season at the highest level of the Dutch driver, capable of setting the new absolute record of podiums (18) conquered in a year, beating the previous record of Michael Schumacher who had resisted since 2002.

Before Verstappen succeeded in this world championship feat, the last victory of a driver pushed by the Japanese company was in fact dated 1991, when Ayrton Senna managed to establish itself with the McLaren at the end of a championship dominated by the late Brazilian champion. The latter, among other things, still holds the record for the highest number of world championships won with the Japanese engine; in addition to the 1991 affirmation, Senna previously managed to get the title in 1990 It is in the 1988. The repeat hits were stopped only in 1989 from his teammate – and major rival – Alain Prost, who in that year, on the Suzuka track, obtained his third seal after a controversial accident with Senna.

Another highly contested contact, always on the same track, allowed the Brazilian to establish himself as champion in 1990, with Prost in the meantime moving to Ferrari. However, the first rider to give Honda the joy of the world championship was another Brazilian: Nelson Piquet. It was in fact the latter, in 1987, who entered the roll of honor with Williams, at the time driven by the power of an engine that dominated the Formula 1 scene at the turn of the 80s and 90s. Today, with the 2021 title already in its pocket, the Japanese manufacturer is preparing to formally withdraw from the Circus, with 2022 that will no longer see the Honda name appear on the liveries of AlphaTauri and Red Bull, while also providing these teams with the own power units.